Illinois Outside Linebacker Signs With Seattle Seahawks as Undrafted Free Agent

Former Illini linebacker Seth Coleman inked a free-agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday

Pranav Hegde

Aug 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Eastern Illinois Panthers offensive lineman Matthew Allen (68) and Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (9) vie for a loose ball during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Going undrafted in the NFL doesn’t necessarily mean the end of a football player's journey. Just ask former Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman, who is getting his shot in the pros after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent Saturday.

Coleman, a 6-foot-5, 250 pound linebacker originally from Melbourne, Florida, played 56 games over the span of five years with the Illini. A starter until he was slowed by injury last season, he totaled 183 tackles, 15.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during his time in Champaign and was a key piece of the turnaround in the Illini's 10-win season.

Although he wasn't selected in last weekend's NFL Draft, Coleman was able to take agency over where he landed in the league by signing as a free agent – which can make the difference between a favorabl situation that launches a career and one that leads a dead end.

Coleman still faces long odds to make the team and build a long career in the pros, but plenty of players – quarteback Kurt Warner and linebacker James Harrison, to name a couple – have gone on to all-time-great careers after going undrafted.

If Coleman is able to impress the Seahawks' coaching staff, he could be an ideal fit for coach Mike MacDonald's defense. Seattle deploys a 3-4 scheme – same as the Illini – and will need an abundance of hybrid edge rushers to succeed with the strategy. Coleman is a big-bodied linebacker who showed at the college level that he can hold the edge against the run and contribute as a pass rusher.

