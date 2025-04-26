Illinois WR Pat Bryant Picked in Round 3 of NFL Draft by Denver Broncos: How He Fits
Apparently, the Denver Broncos saw what the vast majority of Illinois football fans already knew:
Pat Bryant is a baller.
On Friday night in the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Broncos selected Illinois' Bryant with the 10th pick in the third round – the No. 74 overall pick. The selection was at least a round higher than projected by most experts, who expected Bryant to come off the board in the fourth or fifth round Saturday.
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver and four-year Illinois player from Jacksonville, Florida, Bryant followed up a solid junior year with an explosive 2024 season, when he was an All-Big Ten selection, a Phil Steele All-American second-team selection and finished with 54 receptions, 984 yards and 10 touchdowns – despite missing the Illini's final game (a Citrus Bowl win) to prepare for the draft.
How should Bryant make out in Denver? It's hard to imagine a better NFL landing spot, to be honest. As a franchise, the Broncos have long loved their run-blocking receivers, but even without that (dominant) trait), Bryant is a hand-in-glove fit for coach Sean Payton's passing scheme.
The Broncos' passing offense is built on short routes, quick throws and possession gains that limit negative plays. Bryant's strength and power help him shed press coverage easily, and his routine-running, craftiness, coordination and hands should make him a very good target on short slants and crossing routes, and a machine against zone coverage.
And because Bryant was drafted higher than expected and by a club desperate for his specific talents, he'll likely be given more leeway and development time to grow into a role – assuming he doesn't latch on to one immediately – than he might have in another NFL city.