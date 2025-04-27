Illini now

Illinois Defensive Lineman Signs Free-Agent Deal With Los Angeles Chargers

Former Illini defensive lineman TeRah Edwards signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday

Jared Shlensky

Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Terah Edwards (23) pursues Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) with the ball in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Terah Edwards (23) pursues Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) with the ball in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even after an NFL Draft consisting of 257 total picks, there's no denying that some solid, high-upside football players are still available after the dust settles. Every year, a handful of undrafted free agents sign, stick with and provide meaningful contributions to NFL clubs – sometimes for years to come.

That's your cue, TeRah Edwards.

Edwards, a 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive lineman who played three seasons at Illinois, officially signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft concluded Saturday.

Like any other UDFA, Edwards still has a long way to go to make his team's active roster, or even the practice squad roster, but the Chargers liked what they saw in his package of size and speed, and are giving him a shot.

One thing is certain: You can't miss him on TV. Edwards is a big body who played multiple roles on the Illini defensive line. An All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, Edwards finished second on the team in quarterback hits (seven), third in tackles for loss (five) and fourth in sacks (2.5) in 13 games last season.

Edwards is also a beast in the weight room. His 29 bench press reps would have tied for the most among defensive tackles at the NFL Combine (though he didn't receive an invite). Edwards showed over his three seasons at Illinois that he's durable (38 games) and consistent, important attributes for any player trying to make the cut. In football, availability is a skill.

Now all he has to do is show up in practice, earn some preseason playing time and perform well enough to convince Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh that he deserves a roster spot.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois WR Pat Bryant Picked in Round 3 of NFL Draft by Denver Broncos: How He Fits

Illinois Football Offers Limestone University Transfer Tight End

Luke Altmyer Confirms Return to Illinois, Rejects Tennessee Rumors

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football