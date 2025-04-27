Illinois Defensive Lineman Signs Free-Agent Deal With Los Angeles Chargers
Even after an NFL Draft consisting of 257 total picks, there's no denying that some solid, high-upside football players are still available after the dust settles. Every year, a handful of undrafted free agents sign, stick with and provide meaningful contributions to NFL clubs – sometimes for years to come.
That's your cue, TeRah Edwards.
Edwards, a 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive lineman who played three seasons at Illinois, officially signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft concluded Saturday.
Like any other UDFA, Edwards still has a long way to go to make his team's active roster, or even the practice squad roster, but the Chargers liked what they saw in his package of size and speed, and are giving him a shot.
One thing is certain: You can't miss him on TV. Edwards is a big body who played multiple roles on the Illini defensive line. An All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, Edwards finished second on the team in quarterback hits (seven), third in tackles for loss (five) and fourth in sacks (2.5) in 13 games last season.
Edwards is also a beast in the weight room. His 29 bench press reps would have tied for the most among defensive tackles at the NFL Combine (though he didn't receive an invite). Edwards showed over his three seasons at Illinois that he's durable (38 games) and consistent, important attributes for any player trying to make the cut. In football, availability is a skill.
Now all he has to do is show up in practice, earn some preseason playing time and perform well enough to convince Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh that he deserves a roster spot.