Illinois Football Welcomes (The Next) Isaiah Williams
Isiah "Juice" Williams was one of the best quarterbacks in Illinois football history. Williams started parts of four seasons in Champaign, leading the Illini to the Rose Bowl as a sophomore in 2007. Williams later played a couple of seasons at the professional level in the Indoor Football League, but he'll be remembered as a fan favorite and an important figure during one of the program's high points.
More recently, Isaiah Williams – a game-breaking receiver for the Illini from 2019-2023 who is now on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster – took the namesake to another level in Champaign.
Yet they will no longer be the only Isiah/Isaiah Williamses to wear orange and blue – and, ideally, to make an impact for the Illini. Three-star defensive back Isaiah Williams, from Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas), threw many for a loop when he committed to Illinois on Wednesday.
Williams, a 6-foot, 190-pounder, had more than 30 scholarship offers, including eight from the SEC – which is where many pundits had believed he was headed. Prior to committing to Illinois, Williams had visited Texas A&M five times and Texas four times. So much for that. After visiting Champaign last week, Williams saw what he needed to and made his choice. Big get for coach Bret Bielema and his staff.
As a junior last year, Williams finished with 56 tackles, snagged an interception and recovered a fumble. Williams even canceled his scheduled on-campus visit to Utah this week before announcing his commitment to Illinois.
Bielema and his staff continue to add to their already stellar recruiting haul and should finish with a top-10 class when the final recruiting rankings come out for the 2026 cycle.