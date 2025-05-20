Illinois Football Bolsters Offensive Line Depth With Transfer Signing
Tyler McMillan's college football career has been a nomadic one. The former two-star recruit started his career at Mississippi Valley State, then transferred to Northwestern State after two seasons, then transferred to Southeast Missouri State after a season.
And now he has a new home in Champaign.
McMillan, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman, signed with Illinois on Monday, adding depth to an offensive line that returns all five starters.
McMillan, who has two years of eligibility remaining, started at left tackle each of the past two seasons for the Redhawks. A quality athlete – he committed to Tulsa out of high school, but he opted to compete in both track and field and football at Mississippi Valley State – McMillan has pretty good quickness for a 300-pound-plus lineman.
A Detroit native, McMillan will probably play left or right tackle for Illinois and should get consistent time on special teams as an extra offensive lineman on field goal protection. Ultimately, we view McMillan as the fourth or fifth offensive tackle on the depth chart, with potential to start as a senior in 2026.
It's a solid signing by Illini coach Bret Bielema. You can never have too much depth up front, especially at the coveted left tackle position, and McMillan adds exactly that.