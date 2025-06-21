Illinois Football Offers Hulking Class of 2027 Blocker From Minnesota
Whether Dajohn Yarborough, from Benilde-St. Margaret's (St. Louis Park, Minnesota), plays offensive tackle or guard at the college level has yet to be determined. But Illinois coach Bret Bielema doesn't seem too concerned about precisely where the junior winds up – as long as it's in Champaign. On Friday, the Illini offered Yarborough – a 6-foot-5, 330-pounder from the class of 2027 – a scholarship.
After Friday, Yarborough now has 13 offers (per 247Sports), including five out of the Big Ten – Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois – and one from SEC powerhouse Alabama.
Per On3, Yarborough ranks as the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the nation. However, Rivals lists him as an offensive tackle (as does Yarborough himself, via his Twitter profile @DajohnYarboroug).
Regardless of where he lines up, Yarborough is a player to keep an eye on. Illinois returns all five of its starting offensive linemen from last year's 10-win club for the 2025 season, but a transition period up front will be impossible to avoid a year from now.
Yarborough has yet to visit Champaign, so expect getting him on campus before the summer ends to be a priority for the program. Bielema and his staff have had a ton of success of landing recruits shortly after their visits.