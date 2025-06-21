Illini now

Illinois Football Offers Hulking Class of 2027 Blocker From Minnesota

Illinois on Friday offered offensive lineman Dajohn Yarborough, from Benilde-St. Margaret's (St. Louis Park, Minnesota)

Jared Shlensky

Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Whether Dajohn Yarborough, from Benilde-St. Margaret's (St. Louis Park, Minnesota), plays offensive tackle or guard at the college level has yet to be determined. But Illinois coach Bret Bielema doesn't seem too concerned about precisely where the junior winds up – as long as it's in Champaign. On Friday, the Illini offered Yarborough – a 6-foot-5, 330-pounder from the class of 2027 – a scholarship.

After Friday, Yarborough now has 13 offers (per 247Sports), including five out of the Big Ten – Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois – and one from SEC powerhouse Alabama.

Per On3, Yarborough ranks as the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the nation. However, Rivals lists him as an offensive tackle (as does Yarborough himself, via his Twitter profile @DajohnYarboroug).

Regardless of where he lines up, Yarborough is a player to keep an eye on. Illinois returns all five of its starting offensive linemen from last year's 10-win club for the 2025 season, but a transition period up front will be impossible to avoid a year from now.

Yarborough has yet to visit Champaign, so expect getting him on campus before the summer ends to be a priority for the program. Bielema and his staff have had a ton of success of landing recruits shortly after their visits.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Three-Star Edge Rusher Flips Commitment From Oklahoma State to Illinois

Four-Star Quarterback From Utah Makes Official Visit to Champaign

Brad Underwood, Bret Bielema, Shauna Green Feature in Chicago Cubs' 'Illini Night'

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football