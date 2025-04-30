Where Illinois Football Ranks in On3's Post-Spring Top 25
After a frantic spring transfer portal season, the dust has settled in the college football world. Fortunately for Illinois coach Bret Bielema, he was able to retain most of a squad that won 10 games a season ago, including star quarterback Luke Altmyer. The pieces are in place for the Illini to make some noise in 2025, and experts are starting to take notice.
On3’s Andy Staples recently published his post-spring top 25, in which the Illini were ranked ninth – ahead of traditional powerhouses such as Florida, Michigan and LSU. Bielema’s squad, in Staples’ eyes, still trails Big Ten rivals Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon.
If the Illini happen to be ranked No. 9 in the AP poll when it drops, it would mark the program’s highest preseason ranking since 1964 – when Illinois was ranked No. 3 to start the season. It would have been hard to imagine back in 2020 – when Illinois, coming off a two-win season, hired Bielema – the Illini getting this good this fast.
Illinois finished 5-7 in Bielema’s first season, but the team showed glimmers of the program’s potential. The highlight came in Happy Valley, where the Illini stunned then-No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in a record-breaking nine-overtime thriller – a signature win that set the tone for Bielema’s rebuilding effort.
Fast-forward a few years and the Illini are coming off a statement win in the Citrus Bowl against South Carolina (ranked 12th in Staples’ rankings, for what it's worth) and return many of the key contributors from that squad. Stars Gabe Jacas, Xavier Scott and JC Davis, among others, turned down the NFL and potentially bigger paydays at other programs for one more ride in Champaign.
Thanks in part to a schedule that appears to be quite favorable – only one opponent in the projected top 25 (Ohio State) – expectations are perhaps higher than they have ever been for the Illini. Now comes the hard part: living up to the hype.