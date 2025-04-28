Illinois Wide Receiver Zakhari Franklin Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Illini WR Zakhari Franklin is 6ft1, 188lbs yet tests the biggest hands (10 1/2 inch) & longest arms (33 3/4 inch) in the class 👀



The NFL average hand size for WRs?

Between 9 1/4 - 9 1/2 inches



Arm length? Just under 32 in



💤 pic.twitter.com/3CO2Onep7q