Illinois Wide Receiver Zakhari Franklin Signs With Las Vegas Raiders
Illinois fans hoping to hear Zakhari Franklin's named called during the NFL Draft may have been disappointed, but there is still a chance the former Illini can be found suiting up on Sundays. Franklin signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent on Sunday.
Franklin, a sixth-year transfer, played only one season in Champaign – but it was a good one. The Dallas native led Illinois with 55 receptions and finished second on the team with 652 receptions and four receiving touchdowns. The NCAA's active career leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns going into 2024, Franklin proved to be a big get for the Illini in the transfer portal.
Prior to arriving at Illinois, Franklin played one season for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss – but had most of his college success at UTSA. Franklin was a four-year starter for the Roadrunners and put Power 4 Conferences on notice after dominating in 2022. In his final year at UTSA, Franklin caught 94 passes for over 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Las Vegas doesn't have great depth at receiver, and with the Raiders starting over under new head coach in Pete Carroll, it's a potentially promising situation for Franklin to join. A strong minicamp performance could get him onto the field in the preseason, where he would get the chance to make the Raiders' practice squad – or even the team's 53-man roster.