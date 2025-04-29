Illinois Defensive Lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. Invited to Tennessee Titans Minicamp
Winning 10 games last season put a lot of eyes on Illinois' football program, and a lot of NFL scouts wound up seeing talent that could benefit their franchises. Illini defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. took advantage of the extra attention, earning an invite to the Tennessee Titans' rookie minicamp.
Briggs, a 6-foot-4, 275-pounder, transferred from Florida State last year to play his final college season in Champaign for coach Bret Bielema. That decision turned out to be a great one for his career, as the big man turned in his most productive season, recording 40 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Although Briggs wasn't selected in last weekend's NFL Draft, his story doesn't have to be finished. Although it will be an uphill climb, many players have made names for themselves going the undrafted route – and Briggs has landed with a team that fits him like a hand in glove.
Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson deployed a 3-4 scheme last season – the same as Illinois' – so Briggs (a stout, edge-holding end) could be an ideal fit.
It likely helps Briggs' cause, too, that the Titans happened to be the worst team in the NFL last season. Tennessee is looking for talent (and likely fresh attitudes) in every corner, and a defense that is particularly in need of help should give Briggs a fighting chance to earn an NFL roster spot.