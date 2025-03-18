Illinois' Red Grange-Themed Uniforms Receive Top Throwback Award
Nearly five months on from Illinois football’s 100-year anniversary celebration – which included a 21-7 win over Michigan and tributes to the program, to its legends of the past and to Memorial Stadium itself – the Illini are still making headlines.
To be more specific, it's those unforgettable threads making the headlines.
Last week, UNISWAG, an X social media account that dubs itself “the official source for all of your uniform news and information,” announced its winner for Throwback Uniform of the Year, as voted on by fans.
Receiving the award was none other than Illinois' iconic Red Grange-themed throwback uniforms.
Topped by the 1920s-style leather helmets – which, of course, aren’t actual leather but are an uncanny representation – and augmented by jerseys whose bottom-half vertical striping seamlessly bleed into the all-orange pants, the Illini put together quite the masterpiece ensemble.
Naturally, coach Bret Bielema couldn’t help but take to his own X account to thank Nike, the Illinois football program as a whole and, most of all, Illinois director of football equipment operations Jake Rosch – the mastermind behind all of the Illini’s excellent on-field style.
Whether Illinois ever dusts off the throwback duds again remains to be seen. But the win over Michigan – the Illini's first in 15 years – was a good omen. And even though we don't imagine UNISWAG handing out any physical trophies, the award is a welcome validation – and certainly brings more attention to the program. Between the fan excitement they've generated and the good luck charm they appear to be, Red's threads just might be run back for Round 2 at some point down the line.