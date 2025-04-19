Illini now

Illini Football Announces Opportunity to Win Free Season Tickets

Illinois students will be given the opportunity to win season tickets in Chick-Fil-A Challenge field goal contest

Pranav Hegde

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini kicker David Alano kicks a field goal against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini kicker David Alano kicks a field goal against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

University of Illinois students will be presented with the opportunity to score – on and off the field – in early May. Illinois Football is teaming up with Chick-Fil-A to present “Kickin’ for Chicken," an opportunity for students to earn free football season tickets by making a 35-yard field goal.

On Thursday, May 8, from 4-7 p.m. (there are no classes and no finals on that day), student season ticket holders will be given one attempt to step onto the Memorial Stadium turf and drill a field goal. Any student that makes a kick will be reimbursed for the cost of their season ticket, which are valued at $109. Not all students who miss their kick will walk away empty-handed, though, as the first 3,000 participants will receive a “Be our Guest card” for a free chicken sandwich or nuggets from Chick-Fil-A.

Students who wish to participate must have already purchased student tickets by the day of the event and RSVP to Illinois Football. Students will check in at the northwest tunnel of Memorial Stadium and get a chance to kick into the south goalposts. Student I-cards will be checked to verify identity.

The event should shape up very similarly to the kicking challenge on ESPN's "College GameDay" program, in which participants are given the opportunity to make a kick for a solid chunk of cash.

Although Illinois students won’t receive thousands of dollars for a made kick, they will be given the opportunity to watch an Illinois team projected to be quite good, for free. And if they miss – it isn’t as easy as it looks on TV – many will still walk away with some free food, a reward that should draw a big turnout.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Basketball 'In the Mix' for Elite Transfer Portal Prospect

Where Should Illinois Target Dame Sarr Rank in the Class of 2025?

Illinois Reaches Out to High-Flying, Sharpshooting Auburn Transfer

Published
Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

Home/Football