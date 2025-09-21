Three Instant Observations From Illinois' Landslide Loss to Indiana
No. 9 Illinois entered Saturday's game against No. 19 Indiana in Bloomington with its eyes on a College Football Playoff berth but were sent home with a face full of turf and an abominable 63-10 defeat. Whatever the worst outcome that haunted the nightmares of Illini fans before the game, the reality eclipsed it.
Here are our initial observations from a gut punch of a Week 4 for Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten):
1. Everything that could have gone wrong did
A blocked punt. Destructive penalties. Awful blocking. Defensive lapses exacerbated by a growing pile of injuries. If it was a blow that could crack the Illini squarely between the eyes or nail them cartoonishly in their protective cups, it landed – over and over – Saturday in Bloomington. A secondary already missing top performer Xavier Scott and cornerback Jaheim Clarke lost safety Miles Scott on a sketchy targeting call early in the second quarter, and the rout was on. By the end of the game, corner Kaleb Patterson and safety Mac Resetich had also limped off the field. The Illini's defenses weren't just down as Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza picked the defense apart. They had been obliterated.
Indiana (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) proved itself the better team, and Illinois was out-coached and out-hustled, but somehow the Illini also played 60 minutes of football without catching a single, solitary break and while meeting calamity around every corner.
2. The blocking is going to be a problem all season
The excitement surrounding the return of all five starters on the offensive line this season has worn off pretty quickly. Having allowed nine sacks and far too much pressure on quarterback Luke Altmyer through three games against inferior competition, Illinois saw its blocking schemes come completely undone against Indiana.
The Hoosiers' front seven treated the Illini offensive line like a flimsy high school banner at pregame introductions. Indiana finished with seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and an interception. Illinois ended the game with two – two! – rushing yards and one converted third down on 10 attempts. It was a total collapse that falls not just on the shoulders of the offensive line but also Illinois' coaches, supporting blockers and Altmyer himself.
3. Next week is a different kind of must-win
Saturday was supposed to be a matchup Illinois had to have to ideally position itself for contending for a College Football Playoff berth late in the year. Now, after a wholly demoralizing defeat, the Illini head into Week 5 – a homecoming matchup against offensive juggernaut USC back in Champaign – possibly needing a win to save their season.
Purdue at West Lafayette, Indiana, in Week 6 can (safely?) be penciled in as a win, but the weeks ahead will otherwise be the most grueling of Illinois' season. If coach Bret Bielema and his staff can't quickly straighten out several major kinks, the Illini could very well come home from Seattle and a tough road game against Washington in Week 8 at 4-4. That wouldn't end their season, but it would kill every highest hope and aspiration fans had for Illinois until only hours ago.