Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Mac Resetich
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior defensive back Mac Resetich. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Mac Resetich | Defensive back | Junior | No. 0
Hometown: Spring Valley, Illinois
High School: Spring Valley Hall
Height: 6-feet
Weight: 205 pounds
Scouting report
Resetich is a compact, physical defensive back – the latter being a hallmark trait of the Illini secondary – who is capable of lining up at multiple spots across the field. His versatility allows him to impact the game in different ways, from breaking up a pass on the perimeter to coming off the edge as a blitzer, as he showcased with a sack in the Citrus Bowl.
For Resetich, the next step will be channeling that versatility into consistent impact. Refining his technique and sharpening his play recognition will not only help him maximize his physical tools but also make him harder to take off the field. If he can string together steady performances, he’ll force the Illinois coaching staff to expand his role in an already talented defensive back rotation.
Experience
An Illinois native, Resetich joined the Illini program in 2023 out of Spring Valley (Hall), where he earned All-State honors and was a standout multi-sport athlete. In Champaign, he contributed immediately as a true freshman, appearing in 11 games and notching his first career interception against Indiana.
In 2024, Resetich leveled up, playing in all 13 games and making his first start. He delivered his best statistical output versus Michigan State, recording a career-high seven tackles, and added another interception to his tally against Northwestern in the final regular-game. His solid play helped him earn Academic All-Big Ten honors as well.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
Interceptions
2024
Illinois
13
20
1
2023
Illinois
11
7
1
Media highlights
What they're saying
"The humbling part. Coming from a really small town and being the main person, obviously, to a big university now, not being the main person – I mean, that hit me. But it hits you for the best," Resetich said of his adjustment from high school to college.
2025 outlook
Resetich heads into 2025 as a dependable depth option in an Illinois secondary loaded with returning experience. His ability to line up in multiple spots and contribute in both coverage and run support makes him a valuable rotational piece for defensive coordinator Aaron Henry. With the Illini bringing back several established starters, Resetich's role will likely be plugging into sub packages and special teams, and providing fresh legs to keep the secondary sharp.