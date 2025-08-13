Illini now

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Mac Resetich

Resetich will be aiming to maximize every snap he earns to prove his reliability for the Illini

Pranav Hegde

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) flips Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) on this tackle during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) flips Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) on this tackle during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior defensive back Mac Resetich. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.

Mac Resetich | Defensive back | Junior | No. 0

Hometown: Spring Valley, Illinois

High School: Spring Valley Hall

Height: 6-feet

Weight: 205 pounds

Scouting report

Resetich is a compact, physical defensive back – the latter being a hallmark trait of the Illini secondary – who is capable of lining up at multiple spots across the field. His versatility allows him to impact the game in different ways, from breaking up a pass on the perimeter to coming off the edge as a blitzer, as he showcased with a sack in the Citrus Bowl.

For Resetich, the next step will be channeling that versatility into consistent impact. Refining his technique and sharpening his play recognition will not only help him maximize his physical tools but also make him harder to take off the field. If he can string together steady performances, he’ll force the Illinois coaching staff to expand his role in an already talented defensive back rotation.

Experience

An Illinois native, Resetich joined the Illini program in 2023 out of Spring Valley (Hall), where he earned All-State honors and was a standout multi-sport athlete. In Champaign, he contributed immediately as a true freshman, appearing in 11 games and notching his first career interception against Indiana.

In 2024, Resetich leveled up, playing in all 13 games and making his first start. He delivered his best statistical output versus Michigan State, recording a career-high seven tackles, and added another interception to his tally against Northwestern in the final regular-game. His solid play helped him earn Academic All-Big Ten honors as well.

Year

Team

Games

Tackles

Interceptions

2024

Illinois

13

20

1

2023

Illinois

11

7

1

Media highlights

What they're saying

"The humbling part. Coming from a really small town and being the main person, obviously, to a big university now, not being the main person – I mean, that hit me. But it hits you for the best," Resetich said of his adjustment from high school to college.

2025 outlook

Resetich heads into 2025 as a dependable depth option in an Illinois secondary loaded with returning experience. His ability to line up in multiple spots and contribute in both coverage and run support makes him a valuable rotational piece for defensive coordinator Aaron Henry. With the Illini bringing back several established starters, Resetich's role will likely be plugging into sub packages and special teams, and providing fresh legs to keep the secondary sharp.

More from Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

AP Top 25 College Football Poll: The Experts Are Ready to Believe in Illinois

Illinois Football Offers Class of 2027 Offensive Tackle Davis Seaman

Two Doak Walker Candidates? What It Says About Illinois' Offense

Former Illini Jer'Zhan Newton Shines in Washington Commanders' Preseason Opener

Illinois Football's Week 4 Matchup at Indiana Sells Out: What it Means

Published
Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

Home/Football