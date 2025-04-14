Illinois Football Lands Two More Three-Star Recruits for Its Defense
The state of Florida has been good to Illinois football. Not only did the Illini cap their first 10-win season since 2001 with a victory in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando last New Year's Eve, but they also have had great success mining talent from the Sunshine State in recent years – including stars Pat Bryant, Jerz'han Newton and Xavier Scott.
On Monday morning, Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff received not one but two reasons to grow even more fond of Florida: Class of 2026 recruits Tony Williams and Almirian Thomas, three-star defensive prospects from the state, both picked Illinois over a number of other high-major programs.
Williams, listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, is the nation's No. 33-ranked linebacker, according to On3. He had 101 tackles, six sacks and two pass breakups as a junior at Raines High School (Jacksonville), where Williams was named a first team All-State player. He committed to the Illini over UCF and West Virginia.
Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back, is the No. 72-ranked player in his class at his position, per On3. He had 22 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception as a junior at Cape Coral High School. Thomas chose the Illini over schools such as Michigan State, Minnesota and West Virginia.
The duo would seem to give Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry a lot of flexibility. Williams is a capable pass rusher and should be a factor in coverage, while Thomas seems not to mind going into the box and getting physical.
With these latest signings, Illinois' 2026 recruiting class rose to No. 7 in 247Sports' national rankings – a huge development for a program that hasn't consistently landed top-50 football recruiting classes. Bielema has changed the complexion of the program and is close to putting the Illini in the running for nearly any available prospect.