Illinois Rates in Top 25 of EA Sports' College Football 26: Why It Matters
Illinois football has arrived. Sure, the Illini were well-respected in last year’s final AP Poll (finishing at No. 16 in the country), and could rank even higher in this year’s preseason poll. But Illinois has already made the top-25 of an even more important ranking: EA Sports College Football 26.
All joking aside, the elevated status of Illinois – which has the 25th-highest overall score in the game (82) – in college football’s premier video game sends a message: people outside Champaign, and even Big Ten country, are starting to acknowledge the Illini as a national player.
Although Illinois has a basketball program bordering on powerhouse status, the football team has regularly lagged behind. Even in its best years, it has received minimal national media attention. And in today’s era, few things have more influence over perceptions of an athletics program than national presence – something EA’s video game offers in spades.
It may seem meaningless to some, but EA Sports College Football has a dominant presence on social media and, subsequently, in the circles of amateur football.
That doesn’t mean recruits are whittling down their final lists based on teams’ overall rankings in the game – but there is a small, yet meaningful, butterfly effect involved in the process.
Although Illinois is undoubtedly grateful to earn some national publicity, frankly, it’s a bit of a surprise the video game gods didn’t reward coach Bret Bielema’s crew with a higher overall score, as five Big Ten programs were rated ahead of the Illini.