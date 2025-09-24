The Big Question: Who is Illinois Football's X-Factor Against USC?
It feels a little silly to call a Week 5 game a “must-win,” but here we are. That’s the reality for head coach Bret Bielema and Illinois. Preseason talk was all about chasing one of those shiny new 12 playoff spots in December. Then Indiana went and put the Illini through the shredder, and suddenly that dream looks more like a fantasy. Don’t get it twisted – the playoff path is still there – but if Illinois wants to stay on it, it must beat USC on homecoming.
And if that’s going to happen, the X-factor has to be linebacker Gabe Jacas. Yup, that Jacas – the one who could be shaking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand as a first-round draft pick next April. Jacas has been good so far (3.5 sacks in four games), but against Indiana he was missing in action. And the Hoosiers subsequently feasted. Touchdowns on seven straight drives, while IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza spent nearly all of every Indiana possession sitting in the pocket as if he were lounging in a lawn chair with an adult beverage.
Now comes USC's Jayden Maiava. He’s not Mendoza, but he’s the same style of quarterback: deadly accurate, confident and surrounded by playmakers who can torch a secondary that is already banged up. And since Bielema can’t magically wave a wand and instantly heal Xavier Scott – who may miss the rest of the season – the Illini have to find another way. Translation: Jacas needs to make Maiava’s life miserable.
The problem? USC’s offensive line has been nearly flawless. Through four games, it has allowed just three sacks. Meanwhile, the Illini offensive line has already surrendered 16, which explains why Luke Altmyer has been running for his life. Maiava, on the other hand, has been living on Easy Street. Protected as well as he has been, Maiava has put up 1,233 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. He has hardly been touched, let alone rattled.
Coming into the season, Jacas was supposed to be one of Illinois' rare sure things: a physical force who could take over games, flip momentum and remind everyone why NFL scouts are drooling over him. But last week, double teams and constant chips kept him quiet. That can’t happen again. Not against a quarterback this efficient. Not against a team this explosive. Not in a game Illinois has to have.
If Jacas shows up and makes Maiava uncomfortable, Illinois has a fighting chance to control the game. If not? Then buckle up, because the Illini offense is going to be forced into another shootout. And as fun as those can be, that’s not exactly the blueprint Bielema had in mind for a playoff run.