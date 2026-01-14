Illinois Running Back Ca'Lil Valentine to Return to Champaign in 2026?

A big concern surrounding Illinois football heading into this offseason was the possibility – and maybe even likelihood – of a handful of impact players with eligibility remaining opting to bail on the program ahead of what can only be characterized as a transition year.

But to this point, coach Bret Bielema has avoided a mass exodus – starting defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye , kicker David Olano and receiver Justin Bowick arguably have been the Illini's biggest transfer losses – while offsetting any departures (many of them due to expired eligibility) with a number of solid, experienced incoming transfers.

One player whose status, anecdotally, had seemed to spook Illini Nation more than just about any other over the past few weeks, however, was running back Ca'Lil Valentine . But Tuesday brought a welcome sign for Illinois fans, assuming you're inclined to read between the lines (and interpret the emojis) in a social media feed:

It wasn't exactly a sworn affidavit, but Valentine's tweet – featuring stylized artwork of him decked out in Illinois regalia and accompanied by a single orange heart and a single blue heart – was the sort of Bat Signal folks around Champaign had been hoping to spot in the sky above Memorial Stadium. If not a guarantee, it was confirmation that Valentine intended to stick around these parts for at least another season.

Ca'Lil Valentine returns to Illinois – and why it's so important

Valentine, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior-to-be, enjoyed what could best be described as a quiet breakout in 2025. After starting the year at No. 3 on the running back depth chart, Valentine ground out 95 rushing yards and a touchdown against Purdue in Week 6 and earned his first college start a week later against defending national champion and then-No. 1 Ohio State.

Ca'Lil Valentine breaks away for the TD 🔥 @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/MeTE5TZ93Q — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 4, 2025

He went on to start six of Illinois' last seven games of the season, finishing with 614 rushing yards (averaging 4.7 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. His numbers were somewhat depressed by the timeshare with Kaden Feagin and Aidan Laughery , an arrangement that seems likely to spill into 2026.

But given that Valentine is the Illini's most dynamic and complete back on the roster, losing him would have submarined not only depth at the position but also compromised Illinois' overall playmaking punch – as well as the program's longer-term future. Both Feagin and Laughery seem set to return to Champaign next season, but each will be entering his senior season in 2026. Losing Valentine this offseason might have left the Illini high and dry for 2027. Now the team appears all but set at the position for at least the next seasons.

Ca'Lil Valentine's 2026 outlook

Ca'Lil Valentine joins the party 💥 @IlliniFootball



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/ylj9VYGmOL — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) September 14, 2025

A lot of good things have to happen around Valentine in order to optimize his potential next season, but Bielema appears to have done his best to ensure that happens. Retaining rising offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. (which we can assume by now is the case) was a start. Signing transfer quarterback Katin Houser to replace Luke Altmyer and bringing in a raft of road-grading offensive linemen through the portal, JUCO ranks and high school recruiting stabilizes an offense that has lost a bunch of starters – and may even re-orient the Illini's approach around the run game.

Valentine could see both his touches and productivity boosted outside of any personal improvements or gains he makes between now and the fall. He has good vision, patience and cutback acceleration combined with excellent leg drive to pick up gains in power situations or finish runs. If all the pieces align, Valentine could be looking at a 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown season that could help Illinois avoid a steep drop-off in 2026.