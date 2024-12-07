How Illinois and Big Ten Rivals Performed vs. Expectations in 2024
With the inaugural 18-team Big Ten season coming to a close last weekend and subsequently most of the conference’s squads hanging up their cleats for the year, let's take a quick look at each team – and whether they fell short of, met or surpassed expectations.
Descending order based on final Big Ten standings. All rankings are current CFP unless otherwise specified:
18. Purdue 1-11 (0-9 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 18
No one expected much of this Boilermakers squad, which was projected for the Big Ten bottom in the preseason. But even for Purdue, zero FBS wins and an average Big Ten point differential of minus-29.2 was not on the docket. Verdict: Fell short.
17. Maryland 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 11
The lone bright spot for Maryland was first-team All-Big Ten receiver Tai Felton, but he wasn't nearly enough to make up for the Terrapins' defensive woes (36.1 points allowed per game in conference play). which led to seven double-digit Big Ten losses. Verdict: Fell short.
16. Northwestern 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 14
The Wildcats' only two Big Ten wins came against the teams ranked below them here (points for not playing down to your competition?). But each of NU's conference defeats came by double digits, and aside from the season finale against Illinois, the Cats were competitive in none of them. Verdict: Fell short.
15. Wisconsin 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 7
The Badgers stumbled throughout their Big Ten slate, adding insult to injury by dropping their last five. Viewed through an optimistic lens, however, Wisconsin showed flashes by dominating a bowl-eligible Rutgers squad 42-7 and gave No. 1 Oregon one of its toughest tests of the year at Camp Randall in a heartbreaking 16-13 loss. Verdict: Fell massively short.
14. UCLA 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 15
The Bruins may have hoped for more in new coach DeShaun Foster's first season, but they essentially held form. Offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy lost his job over an inept offense, but UCLA leaned on a stingy defense to knock off Rutgers and Iowa – solid wins that give the program something to build on. Verdict: Met expectations.
13. Michigan State 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 16
Not much was expected of the inexperienced Spartans, but they showed their massive potential throughout the year – especially when they upset Iowa 32-20 in Week 8. Led by sophomore dual-threat quarterback Aidan Chiles and superstar freshman receiver Nick Marsh, MSU gave folks in East Lansing plenty to look forward to. Verdict: Met expectations.
12. Nebraska 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 8
No, this was not the season the Big Red faithful wanted – not that they’re ever satisfied – but aside from a 56-7 blowout loss at Indiana, all of Nebraska's six losses came by single digits. The Cornhuskers are young and led by dynamic freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola – a strong foundation for the future. Verdict: Fell short.
11. Washington 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 10
After losing coach Kalen DeBoer and turning over its roster from last year’s national runner-up, Washington came into 2024 largely as an unknown. But defensive coordinator Steve Belichick turned the Huskies' defense into a top-five unit against the pass and helped keep UW competitive while the offense was plagued by inconsistency. Verdict: Met expectations.
10. USC 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 6
The Trojans started strong with a 27-20 win over then-No. 13 LSU in their season opener and were ranked 11th by Week 3. But a 1-5 stretch, capped by a 29-28 loss to lowly Maryland, put a hoped-for CFP berth far, far out of reach. USC lost by more than one score only once all year and closed the season by winning three of four in conference play – but the Trojans had come into the season with much bigger things in mind. Verdict: Fell short.
9. Rutgers 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 9
It was a roller-coaster ride for the Scarlet Knights, who jumped out to a 4-0 start and snuck into the AP Poll ... before dropping four straight. Rutgers then won three of its last four, falling only to No. 21 Illinois in gut-wrenching fashion. But it meant back-to-back winning seasons for Rutgers for the first time in more than a decade. Verdict: Met expectations.
8. Minnesota 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 12
P.J. Fleck just always seems to get it done. This year it was with FCS transfer Max Brosmer at quarterback and a stingy defense that picked off opposing quarterbacks at an impressively high rate (16 interceptions). It’s no coincidence the Golden Gophers are going bowling. Verdict: Surpassed expectations.
7. Michigan 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 4
Fresh off a national championship, the Wolverines – and their fans – expected a lot more than was delivered in 2024. New coach Sherrone Moore did lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State. Shouldn't that be enough? The answer is no. Despite possessing one of the most talented rosters in the country, the Wolverines stumbled through an up-and-down year, largely due to a passing offense that finished as the fifth-worst in the country. Verdict: Fell short.
6. Iowa 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 5
Death, taxes and Kirk Ferentz dragging Iowa to an above-.500 record. Count on them. Since 2001, the Hawkeyes have finished with a losing record only twice – and the last time it happened was more than a decade ago. As is the usual recipe, elite defense (top 10 in scoring defense) and a grinding ground attack (top 20 in rushing) pushed Iowa to another quality season. Verdict: Met expectations.
5. Illinois 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 13
The second-biggest surprise in the conference, Illinois put together its first nine-win season since 2007 behind stellar play from junior quarterback Luke Altmyer (21 touchdowns to five interceptions) and a timely defense that made plays when they were needed. With a bowl victory, the Illini can cap an historic season by tying the school record of 10 wins. Verdict: Surpassed expectations.
4. Ohio State 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 1
For nearly any other team in the country, a 10-2 record and No. 6 ranking in the College Football Playoff is an all-timer of a season. In Columbus, where the Buckeyes entered the season ranked No. 2 in the country, it’s cause for alarm. Having no shot at a national championship at this time of year is a disappointment. A loss at home to one of the worst Michigan teams in recent memory? Unforgivable. Verdict: Fell short.
3. Indiana 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 17
Far and away the biggest surprise in college football, the Hoosiers put together the greatest season in school history – regardless of how the CFP shakes out. Indiana won eight Big Ten games while dominating opponents by a mind-boggling average margin of plus-23.1. The difference-maker: Curt Cignetti. Google him. Verdict: Surpassed expectations – and then some.
2. Penn State 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 3
In a typical James Franklin year, the Nittany Lions fielded an excellent defense (14.0 points allowed per game) and a dominant ground game (194.7 rushing yards per game). But the elephant in the room remains: In Penn State’s only ranked matchup aside from a win over No. 21 Illinois, the Nittany Lions fell to Ohio State, only pushing the entrenched narrative that Franklin can't win the big one. But he gets another shot Saturday against No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten Championship. Verdict: Slightly surpassed expectations.
1. Oregon 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
Preseason Rank: 2
Ranked third in the nation entering the season, Oregon would have a hard time beating expectations – but that’s exactly what it did. Coach Dan Lanning’s squad – undefeated and college football's top-ranked squad since Week 9 – has it all. Heisman-candidate quarterback? Check. Workhouse tailback? Check. Top-10 defense? Check. The Ducks are the team to beat going into the Big Ten Championship, and with a win will remain so in the CFP. Verdict: Surpassed expectations.