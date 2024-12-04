Illini Football Adds Four-Star Running Back John Forster to 2025 Class
A National Signing Day surprise added another Illinois commitment to the Class of 2025 on Wednesday, as four-star running back John Forster flipped his Big Ten pledge from Rutgers to Illinois.
The news was initially broken by national NFL reporter Arye Pulli on X just after 3 p.m. ET and confirmed across Illinois' official social media platforms shortly thereafter.
Forster's commitment comes hours after Illinois had signed 20 players, boosting a top-50 national recruiting class and positioning the Illini inside the Big Ten's top 15 newcomer groups.
Forster, a New Jersey native, held offers from Penn State, Tennessee and Nebraska, as well as Rutgers and several others. He had been committed to Rutgers since June after narrowing his list to 19 schools in February, which included Illinois.
Forster visited Champaign from June 7-9, part of a stretch that included stops at Wisconsin and North Carolina around the same time frame.
Forster is the No. 16 prospect and top running back recruit in New Jersey, and a top-50 running back nationally for his age group. He attends St. Joseph Regional High School.
Forster joins Cedric Wyche as the two running backs in Illinois' 2025 class. They give the Illini depth at the position, which has seen shifts throughout the season. The group is led by junior Josh McCray and sophomore Aidan Laughery, a Gibson City, Illinois, product who finished Saturday's win over Northwestern with 172 yards and three touchdowns.
Illinois' 9-3 season is the second of eight wins or more during the Bret Bielema era and its first nine-win season since 2007.
The Illini will wait to learn the identity of their bowl opponent – likely for the Citrus Bowl – in the coming weeks, which could hinge on the outcome of the ACC Championship game between SMU and Clemson.