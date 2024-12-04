Illinois Football Finalizes 2025 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day
During a week in which Illinois football already had plenty to celebrate, the Illini signed 20 players Wednesday to round out a top-50 national recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. Coach Bret Bielema will enter his fifth season in Champaign next fall.
Illinois’ 9-3 regular season saw two late additions commit to the program days before National Signing Day. Those included three-star offensive lineman Dylan Frechette and a Thanksgiving Day flipby four-star linebacker Grant Beerman, who previously committed to play for then-Purdue coach Ryan Walters.
Below is a full list of the Illini newcomers:
Illinois football's 2025 recruiting class
- Four-star wide receiver Brayden Trimble (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) – Mount Zion, Illinois
- Three-star edge rusher Cameron Brooks (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) – Homewood-Flossmoor, Illinois
- Four-star linebacker Grant Beerman (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) – West Chester, Ohio
- Three-star defensive lineman Isaiah White (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) – Indianapolis
- Three-star safety Andre Lovett (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) – Blue Island, Illinois
- Three-star cornerback Tywaun Cox (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) – Miami
- Three-star quarterback Jershaun Newton (6-foot, 205 pounds) – Clearwater, Florida
- Three-star quarterback Carson Boyd (6-foot, 185 pounds) – St. Louis
- Three-star offensive tackle J.J. Hirdes (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) – Coopersville, Michigan
- Three-star interior offensive lineman Michael McDonough (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) – Bolingbrook, Illinois
- Three-star tight end Logan Farrell (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) – Arlington Heights, Illinois
- Three-star JUCO transfer linebacker Ismael Kante (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) – Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
- Three-star defensive back (hybrid athlete) Desmond Straughton (6-foot, 195 pounds) – Roseville, Michigan
- Three-star safety Xanai Scott (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) – West Palm Beach, Florida
- Three-star running back Cedric Wyche (6-foot, 200 pounds) – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Three-star edge rusher Erik Gayle (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) – Cincinnati
- Three-star offensive tackle Griffin Rousseau (6-foot-7, 205 pounds) – Stoughton, Wisconsin
- Three-star tight end Grant Smith (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) – Maroa, Illinois
- Three-star interior offensive lineman Dylan Frechette (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) – West Palm Beach, Florida
- Three-star cornerback Robert Jones III (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) – Vero Beach, Florida
Bielema has noticed an uptick in recruiting amid the team's recent success. In early September, without getting into specifics, Bielema said he was pleased with the momentum his program turnaround has brought to fellow recruits.
"We have more recruits here, committed players, guys that we've offered, than any other time since we've been here," Bielema said after the Kansas win back in September. "To go out there and play the way we did, to make it a four-quarter game and, at the end of the game, to have that celebration was a memorable thing."
Illinois' 2025 signing class ranks 14th out of 18 Big Ten programs in a loaded football league, according to 247 Sports.
Bielema will speak to local media Thursday afternoon to discuss Illinois' newest additions, so we'll update with more recruiting coverage at that time.