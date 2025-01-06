Linebacker Gabe Jacas Commits to 2025 Return to Illinois Football
Illinois football continues to bring the band back together as outside linebacker Gabe Jacas on Monday announced his return to Champaign ahead of next season.
Jacas, an All-Big Ten Third Team selection in 2024, helped lead the Illini to their first 10-win season since 2001 and a 21-17 win over South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve. The five-game improvement over the 2023 season and Jacas' following a line of teammates in returning to the Illini despite NFL Draft and transfer-portal opportunities are reminders that Bret Bielema's long-term strategy of building from within is paying off.
Jacas posted to his X social media account on Monday to announce his news, which was later confirmed in a press release issues by Illinois' athletics department.
"One last ride Illini Nation!" Jacas posted. "Love you guys."
As was the case with left tackle J.C. Davis and defensive back Xavier Scott, Jacas' message was simple:
"I'm back," read the graphic in his X post.
Jacas started all 13 games last season, posting eight sacks (tied for seventh in the Big Ten) and 74 tackles. Starting 31 of 38 games over his three seasons at Illinois, he has 16 career sacks and 22 tackles for loss, making him one of the most productive players at his position in the Big Ten – and even across college football – during that stretch. Jacas' sack total currently ranks ninth in Illinois history.
The Citrus Bowl served as something of a topper for Jacas, whose eight tackles (including three for losses) was arguably his best game of the season.
Jacas' return to Illinois is the latest example of Bielema and his staff winning college football's increasingly difficult retainment battle.