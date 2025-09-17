Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Inside Linebacker Grant Beerman
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini freshman inside linebacker Grant Beerman.
Grant Beerman | Inside linebacker | Freshman | No. 33
Hometown: West Chester, Ohio
High School: Lakota West
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 230 pounds
Scouting report
Beerman is a big, physical linebacker with the athleticism of a running back. His speed and agility allow him to fire downhill as soon as he diagnoses a play, making him a constant threat to blow up plays in the backfield. Combined with his size and strength, he has the ability to shed blockers with ease, disrupt running lanes and pressure the quarterback. His relentless motor sets him apart – every snap is played at full throttle, which makes him the type of player offenses must always account for.
What makes Beerman even more dangerous is his versatility. Despite his physical build, he has the quickness and awareness to check running backs in pass coverage, closing gaps quickly and preventing big plays. His speed also allows him to rally to the ball and consistently be in the right position for turnovers, whether that’s jumping on loose balls or coming away with tip-drill interceptions. As a freshman, his ability to impact the game on multiple levels – run defense, pass rush and coverage – makes him a rare talent with the potential to become a cornerstone of the defense for years to come.
Experience
Beerman played his high school ball under coach Tom Bolden at Lakota West in Ohio, where he became a three-year letter winner and one of the most productive defenders in the state. As a senior, he racked up 103 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. A multi-sport athlete, Beerman also competed in basketball and track and field, showcasing his explosiveness and athletic versatility.
As a true freshman, Beerman has wasted no time making an impression. An early enrollee, he arrived on campus in January 2025 and quickly stood out with his athleticism and maturity. Beerman's flashes of the disruptive, high-motor linebacker he was recruited to eventually become.
Media highlights
What they're saying
"Grant Beerman ... I'm telling you, I've been in this game a long time. I've coached inside 'backers my whole career. Grant Beerman is probably one of the most talented linebackers I've ever signed," said Illinois coach Bret Bielema ahead of Illinois' game at Indiana in Week 4, when Beerman is expected to earn snaps with the defense.
2025 outlook
Beerman entered the 2025 season fully expecting to take a back seat behind an experienced and battle-tested linebacker corps. Some even thought he might redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility and develop at a steadier pace. Instead, Beerman has accelerated his own timeline. In just nine months on campus, he has impressed the coaching staff enough to earn early playing time and showcase the talent that made him a prized recruit.
Beerman already has most of the physical tools he needs to hold his own, and perhaps excel, at this level. His capacity to adjust to the college game will determine whether he can further increase his opportunities as soon as this season. But if his development stays on this trajectory, Beerman is poised to not only provide meaningful depth in 2025 but also to position himself as the future leader of Illinois’ linebacker group in the years to come.