Illinois Football Offers Three FCS Transfers – How Do They Fit in?

Before the transfer portal opened on Friday, Illinois coach Bret Bielema seemed to put a special emphasis on the recruitment of junior college prospects. And it worked: The Illini landed multiple top JUCO recruits , including the top-ranked cornerback in Jakwon Morris and the ninth-ranked overall recruit in offensive tackle TJ Taylor. ( See the full list of Illinois early signees here .)



But now that the transfer portal is open, Bielema has taken another unconventional approach on the recruiting front: seeking FCS players.

On Friday, Bielema and his staff offered three FCS players in East Texas A&M defensive back Lavion Williams, Western Carolina defensive back Hasaan Sykes and Texas Rio Grande Valley wide receiver Tony Diaz.

Illinois offered. Visiting on the 4th pic.twitter.com/dwxWGqUJnT — Hasaan Sykes (@hasaansykes) January 2, 2026

Lavon Williams, defensive back

A two-year starter for the Lions, Williams has gotten better every year and has one more year of eligibility remaining. After redshirting as a freshman in 2022, Williams played in seven games in 2023, finishing the year with eight tackles, two pass breakups and a tackle for a loss.

Williams found his way into the starting lineup in 2024 and didn't disappoint. He tallied 55 tackles, a career-high six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, an interception and five pass breakups. He then took his game to another level in 2025, posting a career-high 74 tackles (three for losses), 1.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Lavon Williams

East Texas A&M university

5’11

195

Safety/nickel

1 year eligibility

Career accolades: 139 Tackles, 70 solo, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 14 pbu, 2 QBH, 2FR, 2FF, 2 INT pic.twitter.com/NCjcjz6HzB — Von🌟 (@lavonWilliams2_) December 24, 2025

According to Williams' X social media account, James Madison is the only other FBS school that has offered him thus far. He visited Champaign on Friday, which makes you think the Illini have the early advantage over JMU.

Hasaan Sykes, defensive back

Sykes originally signed with South Florida out of high school but ultimately attended Western Carolina. Serving as a backup and special teams contributor as a freshman in 2024, he recorded five tackles and one tackle for a loss in nine games.

In 2025, Sykes moved into a larger role for the Catamounts, playing in 11 of 12 games and tying for the team lead with three interceptions, including one for a 61-yard return. He also recorded 49 tackles, four tackles for losses, two sacks, five pass breakups and a forced a fumble.

Thank you Western Carolina. I’m entering the portal on Jan 2nd with 2 years of eligibility.



3 int

8 passes defended

49 tackles

4 tfls

2 sacks

1 ff @thebizofathlete pic.twitter.com/CYBXo2NDQD — Hasaan Sykes (@hasaansykes) November 23, 2025

A three-star transfer recruit, Sykes has one other Power 5 offer (from Kentucky), per his X account. Sykes visited Lexington on Saturday and is scheduled to visit Champaign on Sunday.

Tony Diaz, wide receiver

Diaz was one of the best receivers in the FCS in 2025, and he has the stats to back it up. A redshirt freshman All-American and the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year, Diaz led UTRGV with 68 catches for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns to help the Vaqueros reach nine wins.



Diaz is a speedster who is at his best after the catch and consistently wins off the snap. (Sound like any other recent Illini and pint-sized pass-catching dynamo you know? Hint: His name rhymes with Hank Beatty .)

The film doesn’t lie 👀 pic.twitter.com/VXBF9fWQiz — Tony Diaz (@Tdiqz14) January 3, 2026

Diaz, a three-star transfer recruit who still has three years of eligibility, has been showered with offers from Power 5 schools, as well as others: Virginia Tech, Iowa, Kentucky, Arkansas, North Texas, Georgia Southern, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Houston and Baylor.



Diaz visited Champaign this weekend and is expected to visit Iowa and Kentucky in the next couple of days.

#Illini recruiting update post-recording, WR Tony Diaz (@Tdiqz14), who is currently visiting Illinois, is now scheduled to visit Iowa and Kentucky in the coming days, per his agent @flamp76 of @RocNationSports.



Where will the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year land? https://t.co/8XJAvSLhEl pic.twitter.com/pzmN69pkMW — Carson Bounds (@CarsonBounds) January 3, 2026

What are Illinois' chances of landing Williams, Sykes and Diaz?

Diaz is definitely the most pursued recruit of the three, but don't be surprised if he takes his time before deciding on a school. He has a lot of offers to sift through and likely has more campus visits to make before he'll be ready to sign.

Illinois is the best offer for both Williams and Sykes in terms of quality of program and competition, and both would likely get a chance for meaningful reps right away given how thin the Illini are at defensive back all of a sudden. NIL money talks nowadays, but all three players figure to like what they find in Champaign (including, most likely, competitive financial packages). There's a chance Illinois will sign all three.