Illinois Football 2025 Projected Depth Chart: Live Roster Tracker

Follow any changes to Illinois on SI's projections for the Illini's starting lineup and depth chart for the 2025 season

Jason Langendorf

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) runs the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams (0) in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Illinois on SI will project and update the Illini football starting lineup and depth chart throughout the 2025 season, linking to scouting reports for key contributors below. Projections below will reflect changes based on injuries and announced lineup, depth chart and position moves, but they are only the best educated guesses from the staff of Illinois on SI and are by no means guaranteed.

This page will be updated as new information becomes available, including at least two hours before kickoff of each Illinois game, as mandated by Big Ten injury-transparency rules. More names and scouting reports will be added below throughout the season as players receive on-field opportunities and position battles play out.

Illinois' 2025 projected depth chart

Last updated: August 22, 2025 @ 12:35 a.m. CT*

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer makes a pass against Purdue
Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) passes in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup1

Backup2

QB

Luke Altmyer

Ethan Hampton

Carson Boyd

RB

Kaden Feagin

Aidan Laughery

Ca'Lil Valentine

WR

Malik Elzy

Alexander Capka-Jones

WR

Hudson Clement

Justin Bowick

WR

Hank Beatty

Collin Dixon

TE

Tanner Arkin

Cole Rusk

Davin Stoffel

LT

JC Davis

Ayden Knapik

LG

Josh Gesky

Brandon Hansen

C

Josh Kreutz

TJ McMillen

RG

Brandon Henderson

Dezmond Schuster

RT

Melvin Priestly

Tyler McMillan

Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas sacks Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup1

Backup2

DE

James Thompson Jr.

Pat Farrell

NT

Curt Neal

Angelo McCullom

DE

Tomiwa Durojaiye

Carter Hewitt

OLB

Gabe Jacas

Joe Barna

ILB

Kenenna Odeluga

Malachi Hood

ILB

Dylan Rosiek

James Kreutz

OLB

Leon Lowery Jr.

Alec Bryant

CB

Xavier Scott

Torrie Cox Jr.

Jaheim Clarke

S

Matthew Bailey

Saboor Karriem

S

Miles Scott

Mac Resetich

CB

Kaleb Patterson

Tanner Heckel

David Olano
Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini kicker David Olano (24) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Special teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Placekicker

David Olano

Lucas Osado

Punter

Keelan Crimmins

Lars Rau

Long snapper

Lane Hansen

Kick returner

Hank Beatty

Mac Resetich

Punt returner

Hank Beatty

Mac Resetich

Latest injury and position updates

Aug. 21, 2025: Starting left tackle JC Davis, working through a case of plantar fascitis, had been in a walking boot for two weeks. Coach Bret Bielema said in a press conference, "He's out of the boot, moving around. He hasn't practiced. We're gonna kinda move him in into the game week." Davis is expected to participate fully in practice by Monday of next week, four days before the opener against Western Michigan. "He's looked good. We're just kind of being overly cautious. He's done parts of practice – he just hasn't done live." ... Receiver Malik Elzy, expected by many to have a breakout season and take over the No. 1 receiver role from Pat Bryant (now a Denver Bronco), missed time because of a hamstring pull, but Bielema said he had practiced with the team the previous three days. ... Running back Ca'Lil Valentine, whom coach Bret Bielema described as having been "a little concussed," had returned to the team by Thursday. Junior college transfer Ismail Kante has been moved from inside linebacker, where Bielema says the team has great depth, to outside linebacker. Kante got a shot on the edge when the Illini were shorthanded in practice. "He just looked really good," Bielema said. ... Freshmen John Forster (running back), JJ Hirdes (offensive lineman) and Tywan Cox (defensive back) all have injuries that are expected to sideline them for the 2025 regular season, Bielema said.

Aug. 12, 2025: Starting right tackle Melvin Priestly missed "a day or two," according to coach Bret Bielema, because of a mild ankle sprain. ... Center TJ McMillen and guard Brandon Hansen missed time due to concussions. McMillen was expected to rejoin practices by Monday (Aug. 17), with Hansen not far behind.

