Illinois Football 2025 Projected Depth Chart: Live Roster Tracker
Illinois on SI will project and update the Illini football starting lineup and depth chart throughout the 2025 season, linking to scouting reports for key contributors below. Projections below will reflect changes based on injuries and announced lineup, depth chart and position moves, but they are only the best educated guesses from the staff of Illinois on SI and are by no means guaranteed.
This page will be updated as new information becomes available, including at least two hours before kickoff of each Illinois game, as mandated by Big Ten injury-transparency rules. More names and scouting reports will be added below throughout the season as players receive on-field opportunities and position battles play out.
Illinois' 2025 projected depth chart
Last updated: August 22, 2025 @ 12:35 a.m. CT*
*Bookmark, refresh or just return often for the latest
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup1
Backup2
QB
Luke Altmyer
Ethan Hampton
Carson Boyd
RB
Kaden Feagin
Aidan Laughery
Ca'Lil Valentine
WR
Malik Elzy
Alexander Capka-Jones
WR
Hudson Clement
Justin Bowick
WR
Hank Beatty
Collin Dixon
TE
Tanner Arkin
Cole Rusk
Davin Stoffel
LT
JC Davis
Ayden Knapik
LG
Josh Gesky
Brandon Hansen
C
Josh Kreutz
TJ McMillen
RG
Brandon Henderson
Dezmond Schuster
RT
Melvin Priestly
Tyler McMillan
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup1
Backup2
DE
NT
DE
OLB
ILB
ILB
OLB
CB
S
S
CB
Special teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Placekicker
Lucas Osado
Punter
Lars Rau
Long snapper
Lane Hansen
Kick returner
Hank Beatty
Mac Resetich
Punt returner
Hank Beatty
Mac Resetich
Latest injury and position updates
Aug. 21, 2025: Starting left tackle JC Davis, working through a case of plantar fascitis, had been in a walking boot for two weeks. Coach Bret Bielema said in a press conference, "He's out of the boot, moving around. He hasn't practiced. We're gonna kinda move him in into the game week." Davis is expected to participate fully in practice by Monday of next week, four days before the opener against Western Michigan. "He's looked good. We're just kind of being overly cautious. He's done parts of practice – he just hasn't done live." ... Receiver Malik Elzy, expected by many to have a breakout season and take over the No. 1 receiver role from Pat Bryant (now a Denver Bronco), missed time because of a hamstring pull, but Bielema said he had practiced with the team the previous three days. ... Running back Ca'Lil Valentine, whom coach Bret Bielema described as having been "a little concussed," had returned to the team by Thursday. Junior college transfer Ismail Kante has been moved from inside linebacker, where Bielema says the team has great depth, to outside linebacker. Kante got a shot on the edge when the Illini were shorthanded in practice. "He just looked really good," Bielema said. ... Freshmen John Forster (running back), JJ Hirdes (offensive lineman) and Tywan Cox (defensive back) all have injuries that are expected to sideline them for the 2025 regular season, Bielema said.
Aug. 12, 2025: Starting right tackle Melvin Priestly missed "a day or two," according to coach Bret Bielema, because of a mild ankle sprain. ... Center TJ McMillen and guard Brandon Hansen missed time due to concussions. McMillen was expected to rejoin practices by Monday (Aug. 17), with Hansen not far behind.