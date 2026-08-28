Illinois Football Countdown: 6 Questions Before the 2026 Season Opener

The start of every season brings questions that beget more questions. There are dozens of 'em – maybe more – floating around Champaign's Memorial Stadium and football complex as Illinois readies to kick off its 2026 season. With six sleeps until the Illini take on UAB (8 p.m., BTN), we ask and answer six key questions:

Countdown to kickoff: 7 thoughts

Six questions leading up to Illinois football's 2026 season

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How strong is the Katin Houser-Barry Lunney Jr. connection?

One of the most overlooked aspects of Illinois’ offense in 2025: the chemistry between offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and quarterback Luke Altmyer. Most studious observers could recognize the separate brilliance of Altmyer and Lunney.

But last season's Illini offense functioned so effectively because of the pair's ability to synch up and work together – an endeavor no doubt strengthened by their three full seasons together.

In 2026, it’s going to be Katin Houser and Lunney. The bad news: They only get one shot at it. Fortunately, Houser has been lauded for his intelligence and work ethic, which should make it easier for him to connect with his coordinator quickly. Also, Lunney has done this before, as former Illini gunslinger and current NFLer Tommy DeVito spent just one (successful) season at Illinois back in 2022.

Will Kaden Feagin be a big part of Illinois’ offensive attack?

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin (3) is pursued by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Jett Elad (9) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the main story lines of the offseason was Kaden Feagin’s move from running back to tight end . He is expected to be Illinois’ go-to option in the passing game at the position – but how often will the Illini actively seek him out?

Cole Rusk, who led Illini tight ends in receiving yards in 2025 but transferred to Arizona in the offseason, grabbed just 19 receptions for 217 yards. Does Illinois continue to keep its tight ends in blocking-heavy roles and only occasionally target them on routes? Or does Feagin, who offers the Illini a unique weapon at the position, force Lunney's hand in the best possible way?

Ca’Lil Valentine or Aidan Laughery?

Illinois running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) runs the ball against Tennessee during the second quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A multiple-back attack is ideal for many programs. Keeping ball carriers fresh, springing different running styles on opposing defenses and hedging against injury by spreading out practice and game reps across more than one back has obvious advantages.

But even if it’s 1A and 1B, someone has to be the A, right? It was Feagin early in 2025, before the carries swung into Ca’Lil Valentine’s favor as the season progressed. But then, in Illinois' Music City Bowl win over Tennessee, Aidan Laughery led all backs with 13 carries.

The Illini seemingly can’t go wrong with either Valentine or Laughery shouldering the heavier load, but it will be interesting to see which route they take – and may be instructive of how the offense develops with Houser behind center.

Will Xavier Scott miss a beat?

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) steps into the light on the tunnel before the start of a game with the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After suffering a lower-leg injury that required surgery last season, Xavier Scott, a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, is a full go entering 2026. Scott, who has moonlit at every position imaginable in the Illini secondary, was an All-American candidate heading into 2025.

Will he be back at that level come Big Ten play? Scott may need some time to fully reacclimate himself to game action, especially while learning a new defense. But if he can return to his previous levels of play , or even approach them, new defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck – whose scheme asks much of a team's defensive backs – will be able to take advantage of one of the nation’s premier third-level presences.

Who will emerge at linebacker alongside James Kreutz?

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker James Kreutz (41) sacks Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Kreutz has six career starts, but he has appeared in 40 games across four seasons. Only one other Illini linebacker also has even a single start under his belt (Daniel Brown, with two).

Sophomore Grant Beerman has been consistently praised by the coaching staff since he arrived in Champaign as a freshman last year, while Ismael Kante and Mason Muragin have each generated buzz over the offseason. But that trio has a combined nine total career tackles to their names.

Illinois is mighty inexperienced at the position. Someone will have to step up to fill the void, and ideally it will be less of a process-of-elimination situation and more of a rise-to-the-occasion scenario.

Does Illinois’ offense have a sneaky-high ceiling?

The running back depth and firepower is strong. The receiver corps may be battling injuries for the time being, but when healthy, it should be no worse than solid. Feagin provides a new look – a combination of power and blistering speed – at tight end. In an unexpected twist, the coaching staff seems to be high on the offensive line. And Houser, by all accounts, has so far lived up to expectations.

All of the ingredients are there, and Lunney can be trusted to blend it all together harmoniously. With Houser, the Illini passing game seems capable of a repeat performance. Meanwhile, the ground game – a relative weakness in 2025 – should take a step forward if the offensive line is as good as advertised. The Big Ten may want to avoid sleeping on these guys.