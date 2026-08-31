Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Wide Receiver Brayden Trimble

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of sophomore wide receiver Brayden Trimble. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Brayden Trimble | Wide receiver | Sophomore | No. 11

Hometown: Mt. Zion, Illinois



High school: Mt. Zion



Height: 6-foot-1



Weight: 195 pounds

Scouting report

Trimble is a tall, lanky receiver who has the versatility to line up both in the slot and on the outside. He is extremely explosive off the line of scrimmage and does a good job creating separation early in routes. His quickness and burst make him especially dangerous in one-on-one coverage, where he has shown a knack for beating defensive backs and creating opportunities downfield.

After the catch, Trimble’s speed becomes another major weapon. He accelerates quickly in open space and has the ability to turn short completions into big gains. His combination of size, quickness and straight-line speed makes him a big-play threat whenever the ball is in his hands and gives Illinois flexibility in the passing game.

Experience

Trimble arrived at Illinois as one of the state's most productive receivers. He finished his Mt. Zion career with 215 receptions for 3,036 yards. He was a two-time Illinois Class 4A All-State selection and helped lead Mt. Zion to a state championship as a senior.

Trimble enrolled early at Illinois and made strides in the offseason, but his freshman year ultimately became a developmental season. He appeared in three games before a foot injury led to a redshirt year.

Media highlights

Mt Zion's Brayden Trimble looked every bit like a Big Ten recruit tonight. The Illini recruit had 3 TD runs and the last second game clinching end zone interception as Mt. Zion beats Normal U-High 21-14 to advance to the 4A State Title game. pic.twitter.com/reV22HEBmd — Jim Mattson (@hoijim) November 24, 2024

What they're saying

Brayden Trimble on what he learned in 2025:

"You really get brought down to Earth. One of my first practices in spring ball, I was doing not too bad and then I got hit in the mouth. And that's when I learned this is a man's game, and you're not as good as you think you are. That was really big for me because getting knocked down does some good things for you, because you don't think you are some immortal guy who can't be touched."

"You really get brought down to earth."#Illini wide receiver Brayden Trimble says he got hit in the mouth (figuratively and literally) early last season, which gave him some good perspective:



"This is a man's game, and you're not as good as you think you are."



"I figured out… pic.twitter.com/FKscPii0ay — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) April 12, 2026

2026 outlook

Trimble enters 2026 with an opportunity to turn his offseason momentum into a chunky role in Illinois' passing game. Collin Dixon and Hudson Clement give the Illini proven veteran options, but Trimble's strong offseason has put him firmly in the conversation for plenty of snaps.

The opportunity may be even greater early in the season. Transfer Alex Perry could miss significant time, while Jayshon Platt is also battling injury issues, thinning what initially appeared to be a deep receiver rotation. That could open the door for Trimble to see meaningful targets immediately.

After spending most of his first year developing, Trimble no longer looks like just a player for Illinois' future. His acceleration, ability after the catch and versatility on offense give him a chance to become an impact player in 2026. If his performance in training camp carries over to Saturdays, Trimble could emerge as one of the Illini's biggest breakout players this season.