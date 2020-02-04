IlliniNow
VIDEO: Illinois DTs Coach Al Davis On Recruiting & Teaching Philosophies

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Newly-hired Illinois defensive tackles Al Davis talks to reporters Monday after being on the road recruiting since being hired on Jan. 17.

Davis comes to Illinois following two seasons at Hutchinson Community College where he had been promoted to associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Davis was a defensive graduate assistant coach at Arkansas for the 2014-16 seasons after lettering for the Razorbacks from 2009-12.

As a player, Davis appeared in 49 games, including the final 44 of his career, with 16 starts and collected 78 tackles, 5.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He made eight starts in his senior season and recorded 38 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

After his playing career, Davis interned at Fayetteville High School in 2012 and was a volunteer coach for the Fayetteville HS football team in 2013.

Davis, a native of College Park, Georgia (Banneker HS), earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management with a minor in communication in 2012. He was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2010, 2011 and 2012 as well as the Athletic Department Honor Roll in the fall of 2009 and the Athletic Director’s List in the fall of 2012. He was also nominated for the 2013 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Postgraduate Scholarship.

COLUMN: Does Lovie’s Apathy Come From A Failing Recruiting Plan?

Lovie Smith has attempted to downplay a February signing period where they’ll be inactive. Is that a good future plan for Illinois football?

Matthew Stevens

Four-Star Former Illini 2020 Verbal Commit Flips To Cincinnati

2020 Four-star receiver Jadon Thompson flips from Illinois to Cincinnati just one day before the beginning of the February signing period.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Not Expected To Announce Any Signings Tomorrow

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is holding back several scholarships for the 2020 season for the transfer market.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith On New Hires & Other Topics

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith speaks to media about his two new coaching hires and several other topics on Feb. 3, 2020.

Matthew Stevens

Two Better Than One: Why Lovie Wanted Two “Stern Teachers” For Illini's D-line

With two openings, Illini Now/SI looks at why Illinois head coach Lovie Smith decided to shake up the structure of his coaching staff.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Andres Feliz After 72-65 Loss At Iowa

Feliz finished with a team-high 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field in 28 minutes off the Illini bench Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Forward Kipper Nichols After 72-65 Loss at Iowa

Illinois forward Kipper Nichols finished with six points and five rebounds in 20 minutes off the Illini bench Sunday.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Guard Trent Frazier After 72-65 Loss At Iowa

Illinois guard Trent Frazier Frazier missed six of his first seven shots and finished with 12 points in 37 minutes.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood After 72-65 Loss at Iowa

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood reacts to the Illini losing its first Big Ten Conference game in a month.

Matthew Stevens

Streak Over: Illini Can’t Overcome The Luka Garza Experience

Illinois sees seven-game winning streak end Sunday thanks to likely Big Ten Conference Player of the Year Luka Garza.

Matthew Stevens