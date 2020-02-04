VIDEO: Illinois DTs Coach Al Davis On Recruiting & Teaching Philosophies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Newly-hired Illinois defensive tackles Al Davis talks to reporters Monday after being on the road recruiting since being hired on Jan. 17.

Davis comes to Illinois following two seasons at Hutchinson Community College where he had been promoted to associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Davis was a defensive graduate assistant coach at Arkansas for the 2014-16 seasons after lettering for the Razorbacks from 2009-12.

As a player, Davis appeared in 49 games, including the final 44 of his career, with 16 starts and collected 78 tackles, 5.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, two quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. He made eight starts in his senior season and recorded 38 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

After his playing career, Davis interned at Fayetteville High School in 2012 and was a volunteer coach for the Fayetteville HS football team in 2013.

Davis, a native of College Park, Georgia (Banneker HS), earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management with a minor in communication in 2012. He was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2010, 2011 and 2012 as well as the Athletic Department Honor Roll in the fall of 2009 and the Athletic Director’s List in the fall of 2012. He was also nominated for the 2013 Brad Davis SEC Community Service Postgraduate Scholarship.