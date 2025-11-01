Giving Out Game Balls After Illinois Football's Takedown of Rutgers
Illinois (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) entered Saturday under .500 in Big Ten play and entirely out of the College Football Playoff picture. But any worries centered around a lack of incentive for this ball club proved to be unfounded, as it pounded Rutgers (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten) and cruised to a 35-13 win in Week 10. Here are the top three Illini standout performers from the game:
Luke Altmyer
Luke Altmyer continues to elevate the bar. Despite his team’s recent struggles, Illinois' starting quarterback has mostly been excellent – and Saturday was no exception. Aside from his interception on a tipped screen pass, Altmyer was brilliant.
He threw for 235 yards and four touchdowns while showing off his legs and rushing for a game-high 88 yards and a score (on just seven carries). Altmyer’s 323 total yards of offense were more than Rutgers’ 312 as a team – much of which came in garbage time for the Scarlet Knights.
Hudson Clement
A West Virginia transfer, Hudson Clement came to Champaign and was viewed by some as a potential option at WR1 following the departures of Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin. But through eight games, he was averaging a career-low 24.6 receiving yards and had yet to make a significant mark in the Illini wide receiver rotation.
Against Rutgers, though, that changed. Clement had five receptions for 84 yards and his first score – an awe-inspiring, over-the-shoulder catch – in an Illinois uniform. (Take a look below.) Expect Clement’s targets to see an uptick as the Illini enters the home stretch of their regular season.
Gabe Jacas
In Illinois’ previous five outings before Saturday – three of which were losses – Gabe Jacas had totaled 1.5 tackles for loss, and failed to manage a full TFL in a single outing. A projected first-round NFL pick, Jacas had disappeared into the background.
After dominating in non-conference play against lesser opponents, Jacas had seen his impact largely neutralized in Big Ten play – but not in Week 10. A 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge rusher, Jacas made sure the Scarlet Knights offense felt his presence as he registered two sacks and 2.5 total TFLs on Saturday.
His individual performance reflected that of his team’s. In desperate need of a bounce-back showing after yielding at least 27 points in every conference game, Illinois held Rutgers to 13 points, in large part due to Jacas creating negative plays.