Illinois Football Transfer WR Hudson Clement Isn't Alone in New 'Home'
New Illinois wide receiver Hudson Clement wanted a chance to thrive at the highest level.
Clement's decision to transfer from West Virginia to Illinois alongside his brother, defensive back Murphy Clement, offers that much – and plenty more.
Clement told WCIA on Friday that his initial nerves related to moving to the Midwest from Virginia were daunting, but he had plenty of support to see it through.
"There's always a little bit of unknown, but I'm confident in my abilities, confident in who I am," Hudson Clement said. "I felt like it was the right choice for me. I talked with my family, talked with Murph and everyone and felt like it was the right choice for me at the time. I hope it works out, and I'm happy to be here and happy to get to work."
Recruited by wide receivers coach Justin Stepp alongside offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., Hudson Clement became dead set on attending Illinois after his visit to Champaign.
"When I came on my visit here, nothing felt forced," Hudson Clement said. "It felt like home. That's really what I wanted. I didn't want to go somewhere where it felt like they were trying to sell me something in a way. I wanted to go somewhere where it felt like I fit and it felt like home. That's what this program provided."
The Clement brothers are likely to go against each other in practice, but their relationship is more of a love-in than a sibling rivalry.
"That's my brother, but he's also my best friend, too," Hudson Clement said. "I love him to death. Having him up here, the first week up here you're a little nervous meeting all the new guys. But you've got your brother there with you, so it makes it a little easier."
When discussing the brothers in Friday's media session, Illinois coach Bret Bielema was clearly energized by the idea of having swept into Morgantown and convinced not just one, but also a second Clements, to join him in Champaign.
"We went to West Virginia and maybe got their best player," Bielema said. "And, really, because I was watching Hudson come in, I saw his little brother. I'm like, 'Well, you're a pretty damn good player too, right? Let's make it to two for one.'"
The proposition was music to Hudson Clement's ears. And shortly after hearing the pitch from Bielema, Hudson Clement got to see a lighter side of the Illini coach.
“He’s awesome, dude," Hudson Clement said. "He was wearing slides and playing music in the background. He’s chill and down to earth but a straight shooter. And he knows ball.”
Sometimes that's all that separates a good coach-player relationship from a great one.