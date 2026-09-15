Illinois Football Injury Update: The Offensive Line Takes Another Hit

It has been a week of losses and crummy news for Illinois football, and the Illini absorbed more of both when they learned senior offensive lineman TJ McMillen will miss the rest of the season after he suffered a foot fracture in Illinois' loss to Duke on Saturday.

McMillen, who made his first career start last season, entered the Illini starting lineup for the first time in 2026 against the Blue Devils, filling in for injured guard Brandon Henderson . He played well Saturday and helped hold Duke's defense to zero sacks before limping off the field late in the game.

"Obviously, TJ [McMillen] left in the middle of the fourth," Bielema said in his press conference Monday. "Unfortunately, we did lose him for the year. He unfortunately suffered a fracture in his foot. Just the timing of that won't allow him to return this year.

Bielema said he "couldn't be prouder" of McMillen, who had backed up Josh Kreutz over his first three seasons and got caught behind transfer Jake Renfro at the start of this season but finally got an opportunity on offense when Henderson got hurt. McMillen will have two years of eligibility remaining.

"I thought he really maximized the moment, played extremely well," Bielema said. "Super-excited about him and his future. Unfortunately, it's gonna be done for him this year."

Why TJ McMillen could be a critical loss for Illinois

McMillen's injury causes some clear issues for Illinois' offensive line, which could have a cascade effect across the group. "Obviously that's gonna lay into the offensive line at a position that's already been a little banged up," Bielema said.

In addition to Henderson, Illinois was missing fellow starting guard Maika Matelua against Duke. (Both seemingly have lower leg injuries.) Brandon Hansen, who filled in for Matelua against the Blue Devils, was, like McMillen, making just his second college start. Dez Schuster and Eddie Tuerk also received some reps on the offensive line.

Bielema implied that either Henderson, Matelua or both had "a chance" to return for Saturday's home game against Southern Illinois (1 p.m., Peacock), but in the meantime, the Illini will be dealing with a great deal of uncertainty and inexperience at a position group that demands consistency and precision teamwork.

If Illinois has any more bad injury juju on the offensive line or Henderson and Matelua are out for an extended period, McMillen's injury could have a ripple effect. Not only did he provide experience, depth and versatility – he can handle any of the interior O-line spots – but he was also the punt team's upback, the signal caller and key blocker on that unit.

"Obviously, TJ's [injury] hits because he does have value at center and guard," Bielema said. "I'm just extremely disappointed for the kid. He's worked extremely hard to get where he is."