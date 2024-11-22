Illinois Football Injuries Update: Uncertainty at Receiver, Linebacker
Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) will head east to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, on Peacock) in its second-to-last contest of the regular season – and will be in decent health for the occasion.
For a college football team in late November, the Illini are fairly well off, injury-wise. But even the healthiest programs across the country have a few players banged up, and Illinois is no different. On Thursday, two days ahead of kickoff at Rutgers, coach Bret Bielema provided an update of the injured Illini, beginning at receiver:
“I think Malik [Elzy] is borderline," Bielema said. "He did some things today; we’ll have to see what happens tomorrow.”
Elzy, who missed last week's game against Michigan State, gives the offense more firepower and flexibility while hedging against injuries to starters Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin, who have been nicked up here and there this season.
At linebacker, the Illini lost experience, playmaking and depth when Dylan Rosiek saw his season ended by a leg fracture against Minnesota. And although they'll also be without freshman Joe Barna another week, Bielema said reinforcements are coming.
"Joe Barna won’t be with us, but we did pick up a couple of guys," Bielema said. "Demetrius John has been good, and actually Daniel Brown has practiced this week.”
John, a freshman who has played sparingly through 10 games, may find himself in the midst of the action against the Scarlet Knights.
The availability of Brown, a junior college transfer who hasn’t stepped on the field yet for Illinois, brings a new dynamic to the defense, according to Bielema.
“We expect Daniel Brown, and I think he can give us some stuff in really unique, special situations," the coach said. "Really excited to have him with us.”