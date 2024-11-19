Illinois Football at Rutgers: Early Week 13 Weather Report and Game Conditions
The weather has been exceptionally kind to Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and its fans all season, and the early prognosis looks like more of the same for the Illini's Week 13 game at Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) on Saturday in New Brunswick, New Jersey (11 a.m. CT, on Peacock).
Roughly four days in advance, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with only a 6 percent chance of precipitation, and a high of 54 degrees at the Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium. You can't ask for more from a mid-November college football game in the country's Mid-Atlantic region.
What could be problematic are high winds – up to 19 mph, according to Weather.com – which wouldn't be ideal for Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer and kicker David Olano. Just remember that the wind doesn't blow for only one side. With that in mind, wagerers, maybe take a longer look at the under in this one.
Also, the Scarlet Knights are allowing a Big Ten-worst 3.8 yards per carry, and the Illini are coming off what could be characterized as a breakthrough for its offensive line and run game. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s unit always seems to achieve peak form through balance, but don't be surprised if running backs Josh McCray, Aidan Laughery and Ca'Lil Valentine get a few extra carries and the Illini are a bit more determined than usual to make something happen on the ground against Rutgers.
In any case, SHI Stadium on Saturday should be a crisp but utterly palatable day for taking in a ball game. Just be sure to pack that wind breaker.