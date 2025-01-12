Illinois Football Addresses Three Position Groups With Key Signees
Illinois continues to make moves in the transfer portal and recruiting periods, including last Thursday when it signed three players to bolster critical position groups.
Here is an overview of all three players, who are all eligible for the 2025 season.
Davin Stoffel, TE, junior (South Dakota State transfer)
Quarterback Luke Altmyer will have a new weapon next season in Stoffel, who arrives in Champaign with three years left of eligibility. Last year, he guided South Dakota State to the FCS semifinals, starting all 14 games.
Stoffel was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team, grabbing 14 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown in the most productive receiving season of his college career.
Keelan Crimmins, P, junior (Purdue transfer)
Crimmins will don different colors for the third straight season. He began his career in the SEC at Mississippi State, where he quickly got his feet wet. Playing in all 12 games, he landed 13 of his 49 punts inside the 20-yard line, nine of which weren't returned. Crimmins was also an SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll member.
He then transferred to Purdue last season. Despite the Boilermakers' 1-11 downward spiral, which led to the firing of former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Crimmins had his best college season and was one of the few bright spots on a team that finished with 189 points scored and struggled to keep its offense on the field.
Crimmins was voted an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches and media at season's end. He also finished on the Ray Guy Award Watch List for the nation's best punter.
Crimmins has an opportunity to fill one of Illinois' most glaring holes. Former punter Hugh Robertson graduated last month and hit the transfer portal market, according to 247 Sports.
Ayden Knapik, OL, senior (Idaho transfer)
Offensive lineman Ayden Knapik is the latest addition to an experienced blocking group, which should return all five starters from the Illini's 2024 Citrus Bowl team.
Knapik, who started all 14 games for Idaho last season (including a 48-snap, two-pressure game against eventual Big Ten champion Oregon), has a year of eligibility remaining.
Illinois is in full offseason mode after a 10-3 season, its best during the Bret Bielema era thus far and its first double-digit-wins season since 2001.