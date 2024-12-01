3 Key Stats from Illinois Football's 38-28 Win Over Northwestern
CHICAGO – On Saturday at Wrigley Field, No. 23 Illinois (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) took down Northwestern (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten) by a score of 38-28 to secure its first nine-win season since 2007 and all but lock up a trip to Orlando, Florida, where the Illini appear poised to be matched up with a formidable SEC foe in the Citrus Bowl.
In snatching the Land of Lincoln Trophy back from the Wildcats, the Illini became winners of three of their past four contests with their in-state rival.
Behind an excellent performance from its run game, Illinois rolled to five touchdowns and overcame the struggles of the passing game on a cold, blustery day.
On defense, the Illini gave up an atrocious 442 yards to what had been a punchless Northwestern offense but allowed “only” 28 points, thanks to three interceptions and a fumble.
It wasn't the best performance for the Illini, but at the end of the day, they had departed Chicago with their ninth victory – their most in a season since 2007 – to cap a regular season that no one else saw coming. Here are three key numbers that reveal how the Illini nailed down win No. 9:
6.3
Despite the difficulties in the passing game (Altmyer went 10-for-17 with two interceptions), the Illini offense had a great afternoon against Northwester, scoring 38 points and gaining 385 total yards. Behind the offensive line's best performance of 2024, Illinois rushed for a season-high 6.3 yards per carry en route to 215 rushing yards – the Illini's highest total in Big Ten play. Led by sophomore back Aidan Laughery, who had a career day (12 rushes, 172 yards and three touchdowns), the Illini put an exclamation point on their steady success against conference competition – including eight of nine games with over 125 rushing yards.
4
After recording only two takeaways in its past four games, Illinois turned the Wildcats over four times. Yes, Northwestern has a subpar offense, but the Wildcats had been fairly protective of the ball, having entered Saturday's game with only 14 turnovers (tied for 45th in the FBS). With a challenging bowl game up next, the Illini defense needed to rediscover the big-play ability that had been something of a trademark at the start of the season. Likely headed for a matchup with No. 13 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl, the Illini had better find a way to channel whatever Wrigley Field wizardry they conjured against the Wildcats when they travel to the Magic Kingdom to square off against a college football powerhouse.
1
In what may have been his last game in an Illini jersey, receiver Pat Bryant cemented his legacy. With his 43-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, the senior receiver moved into first place on Illinois’ single-season touchdown reception leaderboard. Technically, Bryant tied former Illini greats Brandon Lloyd and David Williams with his 10th TD, but it’ marked legendary status nonetheless. After posting four receptions for 70 yards and a score on Saturday, Bryant moved his regular-season stat line to 54 receptions, 984 yards and 10 touchdowns (first in the Big Ten). Whether or not Bryant suits up for Illinois in its bowl game, he has already put together one of the best single-season receiving campaigns by an Illini ever.