Instant Analysis: Illinois Takes Back The Hat From Northwestern, 38-28
CHICAGO – College football at Wrigley Field was unusual, awkward and often uncomfortable on Saturday.
And that was just the action on the field.
In a matchup that featured mid-20s temps at the Frozen Confines, an ivy-free right-field wall that was a shoulder separation waiting to happen and half-full stands for a novel Big Ten rivalry game, almost nothing was as it seemed – at least not until favored No. 22 Illinois ended it with a 38-28 win over "host" Northwestern.
Staked by an uncharacteristically dominant running game (215 yards and four touchdowns), the Illini hammered away at the Wildcats' D at a clip of 7.3 yards per carry. A series of key blocks and a career-best day from sophomore running back Aidan Laughery (172 rushing yards and three touchdowns) helped Illinois run away from Northwestern after it had led just 14-10 at the half. The performance marked the Illini's best rushing effort in the Big Ten this season.
And it was much-needed on a day when the Wildcats' offense woke up – at least relatively speaking. Northwestern, which entered the game averaging a conference-worst 270.1 yards, made a handful of big plays and piled up 28 first downs and 442 yards, even as it split quarterback duties and fought the inclement weather. Sophomore starter Jake Lausch led a combined effort that ended in a season-high 329 passing yards for NU.
The Illini's secret weapons were an oddity: big plays in the run game and on defense, which had been in short supply in recent weeks. An electric 64-yard scoring run by Laughery and a 43-yard touchdown pass from – stop us if you've heard this coupling before – Luke Altmyer to Pat Bryant gave the Illini a 28-10 lead early in the third quarter. Yet the Wildcats' offense, strange as it may sound, always seemed to have an answer.
The wind and cold had their way with both sides' passing games, however, as Altmyer threw a pair of interceptions and Illinois came up with four takeaways – including safety Mac Resetich's interception and Matthew Bailey's fumble recovery in the fourth quarter to set up Illini scores and help keep the 'Cats at arm's length.