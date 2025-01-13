Illinois Football Offensive Lineman Melvin Priestly to Return in 2025
Although Illinois' Citrus Bowl victory against South Carolina is in the rear-view mirror, the start of the new year has arguably been as important to the program's immediate fortunes as the end of 2024, as offensive lineman Melvin Priestly became the latest Illini to announce his intention to return for another season.
On Sunday, Priestly added a post to his X social media account that contained only an emoji – a home – and a photo with an important message: "Run it back."
The news confirmed coach Bret Bielema's recent remarks that 18 of 22 Citrus Bowl starters, including the entire offensive line, would return next season. Those numbers included Priestly, who will enter his senior year and final season of eligibility after an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention season in which he started every game for the Illini at right tackle.
Priestly said he is grateful for the Illinois fan base, which motivates him to continue to play better as the team remains committed to a culture change under Bielema moving forward.
"We need that support," Priestly said last November. "We're trying to build something different. In the past, Illinois was like one of the top universities [in football]. We're trying to start something different, make history and just keep building."
Illinois has done more than build. The program in 2024 exceeded all reasonable expectations. In four years under Bielema, the Illini have gone to two bowl games, posted a 10-win season for the first time since 2001. With 28 wins thus far, Bielema is off to the fastest start for an Illinois coach since 1989.