3 Key Stats From Illinois Football vs. Minnesota in Week 10
The only number that really mattered for No. 24 Illinois on Saturday was eight – the number of points the Illini were beaten by in a 25-17 home loss to Minnesota.
But there's more to reflect on here. As the Gophers improved to 6-3 (4-2 Big Ten), extended their winning streak to four and clinched bowl eligibility, the Illini (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to fall out of the Top 25 rankings after a second straight loss – and are left wondering how it all happened.
Well, they asked for it. Here are three key stats that determined the outcome for Illinois in Week 10:
2
Heading into this one, there was much talk about the importance of winning the turnover battle – and specifically, for the Illini, avoiding tempting fate against the Gophers' pick-happy secondary. Although quarterback Luke Altmyer finished Saturday with no interceptions, he had two fumbles – including a late-game cough-up that ended a potential game-tying drive. On a day when the teams' offensive outputs were similar (Minnesota outgained Illinois by nine), the lack of playmaking on the part of Illinois' D contributed to the Gophers' plus-2 turnover margin, which told the tale of the game.
148
Minnesota ran for 148 yards, with running back Darius Taylor leading the way (131 yards) and averaging more than six yards per tote. More importantly, nearly every momentum-changing chunk play for the Gophers came on the ground, allowing Minnesota to extend numerous drives and flip the field on Illinois. In Minnesota’s three losses, it rushed for only 65.3 yards per game – a number it more than doubled against the Illini on Saturday.
4
Although Altmyer can arguably do more to protect the ball, the turnovers can't be hung around his neck alone. Illinois' offensive line gave up four sacks against Minnesota, bringing the season total to 28 sacks allowed – a figure that ranks last in the Big Ten. For the Illini to finish the season they way they started it, they must be more consistent at both picking up the blitz and holding their ground against basic four-man pressure.