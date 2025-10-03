Illinois Football Offers Three-Star Offensive Lineman Ethan McIntosh
Illinois bounced back in a big way against USC, thanks largely to the dominance of its offensive line. When the big men up front control the game, any team has a chance to win – and Bret Bielema knows that better than most. The Illini head coach, a former college lineman himself, continues to prioritize building his blocking infrastructure. His latest move on the recruiting trail: offering Ethan McIntosh, a promising class of 2027 offensive tackle.
Ethan McIntosh’s background
Standing 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, McIntosh is a towering presence on the field at Verona (Wisconsin) Area. The offensive lineman has emerged as one of the state’s top young prospects, earning a three-star rating from 247Sports. His blend of size and athleticism has quickly drawn the attention of college programs, and he currently ranks as the No. 6 overall player in Wisconsin.
McIntosh on the field
As you would expect from a player with his frame, McIntosh can physically overwhelm opposing defensive linemen, often driving them into the turf on run plays. He has the strength to consistently clear lanes at the line of scrimmage and the footwork to stay balanced when pulling, allowing him to get out in space and seal off defenders. In pass protection, his technique already shows polish for a player his age – he uses his length effectively and is able to absorb contact without giving ground.
What really sets him apart, though, is how well he moves for his size. One clip on his highlight reel shows him reaching the second level on a run play, then sprinting nearly 40 yards downfield, stride for stride, with his running back while hunting for another block. That blend of size, strength and mobility is what separates high-end offensive tackles – and is a difference-maker at the college level. If his development continues on this trajectory, McIntosh projects as a major-impact lineman at the next level.
Illinois' recruiting competition
McIntosh has already reeled in several Division I offers - and more are certain to follow. Wisconsin, Iowa and Iowa State are among the programs that have made an early push, putting McIntosh firmly on the radar of top Midwest college football powers. Given that level of competition, it’s no surprise Bret Bielema and Illinois are making their pitch. With his coaching roots in Wisconsin, Bielema has plenty of ties to the Badger State that could help in the Illini’s pursuit. Securing a commitment from a prospect like McIntosh would be another statement on the recruiting trail and a key step in keeping the program’s momentum trending upward.