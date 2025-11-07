Illinois Offers JUCO Wide Receiver Derrick Salley Jr.: What It Means
One thing we've learned about Illinois football coach Bret Bielema is that he isn't afraid to mix it up. Whether it's designing a play for an offensive lineman in the red zone or offering junior college recruits every week, if Bielema thinks it's in the best interest of the program, he's going to do it.
A week after Bielema and his staff offered junior college offensive lineman Maika Matelau, Illinois on Wednesday offered Hutchinson Community College wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr.
Derrick Salley Jr.'s background
Salley, a 6-foot-4, 216-pound sophomore wide receiver from South Carolina, is a big target who is a matchup nightmare in the red zone. And after posting respectable numbers on a team that won the JUCO national championship last year – 19 catches for 317 yards and five touchdowns – Salley has taken his game to a whole different level this year.
Through eight games for the undefeated Blue Dragons in 2025, Salley has 33 catches for 645 yards and a JUCO-best 12 touchdowns.
Derrick Salley Jr. scouting report
Salley has a little bit of Pat Bryant in his game. Not only can he high-point with the best of them at the JUCO level, but he also has a knack for consistently making the first man miss after the catch. That's a recipe for success at the next level.
Salley passes the eye test based on his size alone, but he'll need to show Power 4 programs he can do more than just dominate in the red zone. If he can convince Division I college football programs that he is capable of playing in the slot, diversifying his route tree and maybe even returning punts and kicks, more offers should start to flow.
Illinois' recruiting competition
For now, Illinois is the only Big Ten program that has offered Salley a scholarship – but it's not as if the Illini have a clear path to his signature. Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Boise State are other Power 4 programs that have offered Salley, too. Additionally, Liberty, North Texas, Jacksonville State, Florida Atlantic and Temple have extended offers.
It would be hard to imagine Salley not selecting a Power 4 school, but which one is still very much up in the air – in part because some of the best offers may have yet to arrive.
Salley is going to get a lot more attention over the next couple of months, so if the Illini want to gain a leg up on the competition, they need to get him onto campus as quickly as possible and make an impression. Although Illinois will return a lot of depth at receiver next season – among the top contributors, only Hank Beatty and Alexander Capka-Jones are seniors – Bielema rotates a lot of players at the position into games, and who knows who among them will click with a new quarterback after Luke Altmyer is gone?