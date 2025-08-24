Illini now

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Wide Receiver Alexander Capka-Jones

Capka-Jones, a speedy vertical threat, may work himself into a larger role for the Illini than in season's past

Jackson Langendorf

Dec 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior wide receiver Alexander Capka-Jones. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.

Alexander Capka-Jones | Wide receiver | Senior | No. 7

Hometown: Oak Park, California

High school: Oak Park

Transfer schools: Moorpark College

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195 pounds

Scouting report

With excellent size and length, Capka-Jones is a big target and a deep-ball threat. He has stellar straight-line speed and is a plus vertical athlete. Capka-Jones attacks balls outside of his frame well and has an exceptional catch radius.

He’s a solid route runner, though he tends to rely on his size, athleticism and strong hands to simply beat defenders to the ball. Although he has added 15 pounds since the end of his JUCO career in 2022, Capka-Jones is still thin at 195 pounds and is prone to getting pushed off his route. He tends to struggle with physicality at the line of scrimmage. Still, despite his slim frame, Capka-Jones is a willing and effective blocker.

Experience

Capka-Jones spent two seasons at Moorpark College (a JUCO in California), where he put up solid numbers – especially in his sophomore season, which saw him reel in 36 catches for 541 yards and six touchdowns.

As a junior at Illinois in 2023, Capka-Jones took a redshirt season before finally getting in on some game action in 2024. Last year, he appeared in seven games, starting one (notably, it was Illinois’ Citrus Bowl win against South Carolina) and accounting for two receptions and 21 yards.

Year

Team

Games

Receptions

Receiving Yards

Receiving TDs

2024

Illinois

7

2

21

0

2023

Illinois

0

0

0

0

2022

Moorpark College

9

36

541

6

2021

Moorpark College

N/A

26

353

1

Media highlights

What they're saying

“Capka-Jones has played really, really good,” said head coach Bret Bielema just days before Illinois’ season-opener against Western Illinois.

2025 outlook

Heading into the season, it appears Hank Beatty and Collin Dixon may have an angle on Illinois' top two wide receiver spots, but Malik Elzy, Ball State transfer Justin Bowick, West Virginia transfer Hudson Clement and Capka-Jones all seem to remain in the mix – and certainly will continue to battle for opportunities at WR3.

Whether or not Capka-Jones ultimately earns a starting role remains to be seen, but he figures to see a handful more snaps than he did in 2024 regardless of how the depth chart shakes out. And if he can manage to build a true connection with quarterback Luke Altmyer, Capka-Jones may be in for a productive 2025 campaign.

