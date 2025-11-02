Illinois Football Makes Offers to Two Visitors for Saturday's Rutgers Win
Illinois not only rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 35-13 victory over Rutgers on Saturday, but it also continued efforts toward building something bigger even before kickoff.
The Illini extended scholarship offers to linebacker Sean Rice (Burbank, Illinois) and receiver/defensive back Madoxx Davis (Cartersville, Georgia), according to announcements posted to the players' respective Twitter accounts.
Who is Sean Rice?
Rice is a junior (class of 2027) linebacker who, according to 247Sports, already has an offer on the table from Iowa State. Rice's St. Laurence Vikings made a deep playoff run last year – they lost to eventual IHSA Class 4A state champions DePaul Prep in the quarterfinals – and have advanced to the second round so far this year.
At 6-3, 215 pounds, Rice has good size for a linebacker and the potential to play inside or outside at the next level.
Per his Twitter account, Rice also plays tight end for the Vikings (though he'll likely stick to defense in college). Rice finished the regular season with 76 tackles, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, seven tackles for loss and three interceptions. He is a stout defender against the run while being athletic enough to drop back in coverage and guard tight ends and slot receivers.
Who is Madoxx Davis?
Davis is a sophomore athlete (class of 2028) who also holds offers from Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Davis plays both ways in high school, but don't be surprised if he focuses on receiver in college simply because of how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands.
Davis' Hurricanes went a perfect 10-0 this year, and the sophomore was a big reason why. Davis finished with 28 receptions for 617 yards and five touchdowns, and also returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown.
Where we expect Sean Rice to land
Probably Illinois. Coach Bret Bielema has signed plenty of Chicago Catholic League recruits during his time in Champaign, and Rice could be the next to follow suit. Rice still has plenty of time before he has to make a decision, but Illinois makes sense considering its currently his only Big Ten offer and his home state school.
Where we expect Madoxx Davis to land
At an SEC school. As for which one, we can't be sure. Davis is only a sophomore, and we expect him to land more offers from Power 4 programs before next season. Getting Davis onto campus already was huge for the Illini, but Bielema and his staff have a lot of work to do to pry the speedster away from his SEC roots.