3 Observations From Illinois' 91-88 Loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO – Jeremy Fears Jr., Morez Johnson Jr. and Bill Self, you have company.



Illinois men's basketball fans keep a running list – maybe not a physical, pen-and-paper list, but a list nonetheless – of the program's current Enemies No. 1, 2 and so on. And now it's time to make room for two more near the top:



Welcome to the club, Nick Boyd and John Blackwell.

In Friday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at the United Center, it was Boyd and Blackwell who combined for 69 points and led a second-half charge for fifth-seeded Wisconsin in a 91-88 overtime stunner over fourth-seeded Illinois. Boyd finished with a game-high 38 points, while Blackwell dropped 31.

It was the stuff of Illini coach Brad Underwood's worst existential nightmares. Not only was the game a near repeat of Illinois' overtime loss to the Badgers in Champaign back in February, when Boyd and Blackwell combined for 49 points to complete a Wisconsin comeback, but it also meant a likely slip for the Illini from a two seed in the NCAA Tournament to a three.

It's not as if Illinois (25-8) didn't have its chances. The Illini gave up most of a 15-point lead in the first half, then blew another completely in the second half as Boyd and Blackwell took bigger and bigger chunks out of their defense. The Badgers (22-9) nearly closed the show in regulation when Blackwell held for the last shot and saw a long three bounce away, but Boyd grabbed the baton from him and scored seven of Wisconsin's 13 in overtime to finish the job.

Steal ➡️ Score ⚡



Nick Boyd did it all for @BadgerMBB on this sequence 🤩#B1GMBBT pic.twitter.com/VncQgo1XHd — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 13, 2026

Wisconsin moved on to a Saturday semifinal against Michigan (noon CT, CBS), which held off Ohio State 71-67 on Friday. The Illini, meanwhile, immediately climbed a bus headed back to Champaign, where they will await their fate – seed, bracket, game location – on Selection Sunday.

Here are three more observations from Illinois' quarterfinals bouncing from the Big Ten Tournament by Wisconsin:

1. Without its rebounding edge, Illinois is an ordinary team

Wisconsin, which lost the rebounding battle to Illinois back in February by just three (38-35), actually outproduced the Illini on the boards, 37-36, on Friday. The Badgers are a sound, and even fairly sizable, Big Ten team that hits its box-outs. But all season, Illinois has ranked among college basketball's best rebounding outfits – especially on the offensive glass – and has built its offensive identity around extra possessions.

That creates a quandary when the ball bounces funny or legs lose a bit of bounce. Only once in 2025-26 have the Illini overcome a rebounding deficit – a win over Tennessee – back in early December. Against Wisconsin, a lesser effort on the glass meant Illinois could muster just 11 second-chance points and 1.189 points per possession. Fewer putbacks, fewer possessions, fewer opportunities to patch up defensive mistakes and poor shooting from the arc (29.0 percent) and the line (60.0 percent.

Disappointed faces as the Illini exit the court after a 91-88 overtime loss pic.twitter.com/JGuM1yrGTW — Courtney Layne Brewer (@courtneylaynebr) March 13, 2026

2. Calling Tomislav Ivisic

Tomislav Ivisic needed a break. He entered Friday's game shooting 35.7 percent over his previous four games, including a ghastly 2-for-17 from three. He had missed all of his six three-point attempts against Oregon and Maryland to close out the regular season, then went 0-for-3 in the first half against Wisconsin. And because opponents target Ivisic in pick-and-roll matchups, he becomes almost unplayable if the Illini aren't running offense through him (which has been rare) and he isn't hitting his shots (a no-go recently).

Which explained the reaction from the orange-flecked UC crowd when Ivisic found himself with a wide-open look on the left wing a few minutes into the second half and canned it to put Illinois up 48-36. That didn't quite open the floodgates, but it seemed no coincidence when, on the next Illini possession, Ivisic battled for an offensive rebound, spun and scooped it over the top for another bucket. He finished with nine points and two rebounds.



Is the drought over? The Illini have to hope so, because they are a different – read: better – team when Ivisic is locked and loaded.

3. Xs, Os or E (for effort)?

For all the affinity for metrics around the Illinois program, it's exceptionally difficult to quantify why the Illini appear to be so maddeningly inconsistent. It's not just blown leads or failing to close out games that should be tucked away early in the second half. There are too many stretches, against all sorts of opponents, when the Illini simply go off book, downshift or practically forget who they are.

Illinois HC Brad Underwood responds to criticism about not liking a question from a reporter last week. pic.twitter.com/1ONhfO4fb4 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 13, 2026

In his postgame press conference, Underwood mentioned effort as a problem in almost the same breath that he said his club is trying. He also claimed recent overtime losses and close-game failures are nothing more than "narratives" that he isn't willing to buy into. But whether his Illini need better, clearer direction, savvier game plans and in-game adjustments, more elbow grease – or all of the above – it's a very bad sign that, midway through March, Illinois' issues lack a clear, actionable solution. Whatever's ailing the Illini, it may be too late in the game to cure.