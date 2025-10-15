Illinois Football Recruiting Buzz: Bye Week Becomes Big Recruiting Opportunity

I would like to thank Vanderbilt University and the football staff for the opportunity.

At this time, I have decided to de commit from Vanderbilt. My recruitment is now reopen. @Jordanlynch06 @Chitownrichie92 @Coach_Grubisich @TheAthleteCo_ @michaelsobrien @mikeclarkpreps… pic.twitter.com/Lr5xkA3npm