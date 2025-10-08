Illinois Football Recruiting Buzz: Key Prospects Set to Visit for Ohio State
As Illinois football turns the page to Week 7, the spotlight shifts back home to Champaign for a massive showdown with top-ranked Ohio State (11 a.m. CT, FOX). Coming off a rivalry win over Purdue, the Illini enter the weekend with forward momentum as they prepare for their biggest test of the season – and one of the most anticipated games in Memorial Stadium in decades.
Meanwhile, the foundation for Illinois’ future continues to take shape on high school fields across the country. In this space, we’ll highlight the next wave of Illini talent – from emerging prep standouts to key visitors making their way to Champaign for this weekend’s marquee matchup. With "Big Noon Kickoff" in town and recruiting season heating up, the buzz around Illinois football has never been higher.
Kaedyn Cobbs: 2026 linebacker commit
The Illini have been stacking up athletic talent in the class of 2026, and Cobbs fits that mold perfectly. A three-star linebacker with elite versatility, he also shines on the track and doubles as a standout running back for his high school team. Illinois is intent on building a roster full of explosive, multi-faceted athletes who can compete for championships – and Cobbs checks every box.
Almirian Thomas: 2026 defensive back commit
Florida high school defensive backs have treated the Illini well over the years – just ask Kirby Joseph, Devon Witherspoon and Xavier Scott. Thomas appears poised to follow in their footsteps. A dynamic playmaker on the perimeter, he combines physicality and awareness, showing the willingness to step up in run support and the instincts to create turnovers when quarterbacks test him.
Kenyon Alston: 2026 wide receiver commit
Alston has been nothing short of spectacular this season, and the local media is starting to take notice. He has led Bishop Moore to a perfect 6-0 record and a top-10 ranking in Florida, emerging as the go-to weapon in its offense. Averaging nearly 100 receiving yards per game, Alston continues to display the elite playmaking ability that made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the state.
Keysan Taylor: 2027 defensive line target
Taylor received an offer from the Illini just two weeks ago, and since then, he has been on an absolute tear. His dominant performances have earned him a wave of new high-major offers, and his stock continues to soar. Quickly emerging as one of the most coveted prospects in the Midwest, Taylor is showcasing his elite athleticism and game-changing ability every week.
T.J. Taylor: JUCO offensive line target
The Illini have assembled an impressive visitors list for their showdown with Ohio State, but few names stand out more than T.J. Taylor – the nation’s top JUCO offensive tackle. With Illinois set to lose four senior starters up front after this season, Taylor represents a potential plug-and-play addition who could make an immediate impact in 2026.
Jack Treutelaar: 2026 long snapper target
Special teams often go overlooked, but having a reliable long snapper can make all the difference. The Illini are set to host one of the nation’s top specialists in Jack Treutelaar, a highly regarded long snapper who will be in Champaign to take in a marquee matchup Saturday.
Mason Hall: 2027 tight end target
The tight end position is a cornerstone of any offense, and the Illini are set to host one of the top young prospects at the spot in Mason Hall. A member of the class of 2027, Hall already holds offers from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Purdue, among others. He’ll be in Champaign for the Buckeyes game hoping to add an Illinois offer to that list.
Sylas Rohl: 2028 offensive line target
Avery Thompson: 2028 wide receiver target
It’s never too early to start building relationships on the recruiting trail, and the Illini are doing just that with a pair of promising 2028 prospects. Offensive tackle Sylas Rohl and wide receiver Avery Thompson will be on campus Saturday as Illinois gets an early look at two young talents with plenty of upside.
D'Anthony Brooks: 2029 defensive line target
Think hosting class of 2028 recruits is getting an early start? The Illini are taking it a step further this weekend, welcoming a current high school freshman to Champaign for the Ohio State game. Then again, it’s hard to call it premature when that freshman, Brooks, already boasts a hulking frame of 6-foot-4, 303 pounds.