Illinois Football Signs Another JUCO Prospect in Deon Williams: What It Means

Bret Bielema's junior college transfer group was already big to begin with, but it got even bigger on Monday when the Illini landed defensive lineman Deon Williams, from City College of San Francisco.

Time to set some new goals🔸🔹 pic.twitter.com/5AbSlAa1mt — Deon Williams (@deonwill65) June 1, 2026

Williams is the Illini's seventh junior college transfer and the second defensive lineman in the 2026 class. And Bielema may not be done dipping into the JUCO ranks ahead of next season.

Who is Deon Williams?

A 6-foot-1, 290-pound defensive tackle from Nevada, Williams played one season at CCSF and recorded 25 tackles (including three for losses) in 10 games.



Williams had other offers on the table, including scholarships from Colorado and Kansas, but he ultimately picked the Illini. Williams has three years of eligibility and is the 37th recruit to commit to Illinois for the fall.

Deon Williams scouting report

Williams, who mostly played defensive tackle at CCSF, was at his best against the pass. He predominantly lined up over left guard, with both hands on the ground, and gave opposing interior offensive linemen nightmares.

Williams' go-to tactic is (far and away) a swim move, but his quick get-off is what stands out most on tape. He consistently timed up the snap and won his one-on-one pass-rush battles with pure speed.



Williams is an interesting player for Illinois and clearly possesses some upside.

How Deon Williams fits at Illinois

Illinois lost a ton of defensive linemen to expired eligibility and the portal – including all three starters and three more rotational guys. Bielema and his staff have replenished the ranks with experienced transfers, but the Illini still need as much help as they can get up front.

Illinois will run a base 3-3-5 defense under first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck, but if Hauck's old Montana defenses are any indication, he'll mix looks and personnel liberally, which means position figures to mean less than effectiveness when it comes to doling out playing time. Williams is built like a defensive tackle and projects at nose tackle for Illinois, but don't be surprised if he also earns reps at defensive end, especially on passing downs.

As for how much Williams will play, that remains to be seen. Transfer Darrell Prater appears to be the favorite to start at nose tackle, and redshirt freshman Isaiah White is a tank (6-foot-2, 335 pounds) who may be looked to in power situations.



In any case, Williams has three years of eligibility remaining, which means he should have a chance to develop and step into a bigger role in 2027.