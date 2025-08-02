The Big Question: Will Illinois Football Have a Top-15 Defense in 2025?
The much-anticipated arrival of Illinois’ 2025 football season is nearly here, with the Illini set to kick off against Western Illinois on a Friday night only a few weeks from now (August 29). Just over seven months removed from a Citrus Bowl victory over South Carolina that capped a 10-3 season, Illinois is seeking to one-up last year’s success with a run to the College Football Playoff.
But in order to do that, the Illini will need their defense to take a big step forward this fall – from an occasionally brilliant playmaking unit to a stalwart every-week machine that locks down opposing offenses. Is defensive coordinator Aaron Henry's group ready for the leap? Let’s take a look.
A look back
In 2024, the Illini were solid defensively, allowing opponents to score 21.7 points per game – a number that ranked 31st in the country and ninth in the Big Ten. But they certainly weren’t consistent. One game after holding a powerhouse offense in Penn State to just 21 points – seven of which came in the final minutes after a Luke Altmyer interception – Illinois astonishingly gave up 49 to a Purdue team whose only win on the season came against an FCS squad. To add insult to injury, those 49 points scored by the Boilermakers were more than they scored in their final six games combined.
Then, in the Citrus Bowl, Illinois held a scorching-hot South Carolina offense, which came into the game averaging 35.6 points over its six-game winning streak, to just 17 points. Hot and cold was the name of the game for Henry’s crew last year. That needs to change this season for the Illini to reach their goals.
Looking forward
At all three levels, Illinois brings back tremendous depth and star power from 2024. Veteran defensive backs Xavier Scott (two-time All-Big Ten), Miles Scott, Matthew Bailey, Torrie Cox Jr. and Kaleb Patterson each return. Outside linebacker Gabe Jacas (two-time All-Big Ten) is back, along with seasoned LB Dylan Rosiek and rising junior Malachi Hood.
On the defensive line, Wisconsin transfer James Thompson Jr. anchors a unit teeming with new blood, while fellow transfers Carter Hewitt (Northern Iowa) and Tomiwa Durojaiye (Florida State) figure to play important roles. How quickly this group gels will have an enormous impact on the performance of the Illinois defense as a whole.
As always, the key will be experience – a trait the Illini have in spades. Although the Illinois D was, by most statistical measures, a middle-of-the-road defense last year, it showed the ability to completely shut offenses down at times. Between Henry moving into his third-year as defensive coordinator and the Illini bringing back so much experience and top-notch talent, they certainly have the ingredients to put together a consistent top-15 defense.