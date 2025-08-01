Illinois Football Q&A: Kamden Lopati Wants to Set the Standard for His Class

I am grateful to all the coaches that have taken the time to recruit me at West High. I am humbled and honored to announce my Commitment to the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. #famILLy @BretBielema @BarryLunneyJr @artursitkowski4 @coachsolovi @westpanthersfb @Andy_Pham1… pic.twitter.com/AaEtFZLvWG