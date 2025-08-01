Illinois Football Q&A: Kamden Lopati Wants to Set the Standard for His Class
When Kamden Lopati, a class of 2027 quarterback from West (Salt Lake City, Utah) High School, announced Sunday that he would accept a scholarship offer to play at Illinois, the commitment had profound significance around Champaign and the Illini football program.
But the reverse was also true.
Lopati was moved by the efforts of Illini head coach Bret Bielema, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and co-quarterbacks coach Artur Sitkowski during his recruitment process to connect with his large family – including his parents, grandfather and three older brothers and three sisters (two older and one younger). He called the vibe around the Illinois offices and facilities "noticeably different" from the other schools he visited before making his decision.
On Thursday, Lopati took some time out with Illinois on SI to discuss school, football and family, not to mention ranch sorting. (Trust us: keep reading.)
Illinois on SI: Congratulations on making your college decision. The process seemed shorter for you than it is for many recruits in your shoes, and you made it early – in the summer before your junior year of high school. Was that intentional?
Kamden Lopati: Yeah, in my head, I wanted to be the first one in my class to come in, to just set the standard for my class. And then, yeah, just to focus on my team in my junior year during the season was a big part of that – and trying to get the commitment off of my shoulders and not think about it during the season, so I could have all my attention on the team and football.
Illinois on SI: Do you know yet what you'll be studying at Illinois?
KL: I want to get into Veterinary Science.
Illinois on SI: Illinois has a great vet science program.
KL: Yeah, that was one of the big reasons why I decided to go to Illinois.
Illinois on SI: Have you grown up with animals or worked with them before?
KL: I do. I have horses that I do some competing on. I do team roping, team penning and [ranch] sorting. I think that's what makes me want to be a vet – I just love animals.
Illinois on SI: It's a different lifestyle in Utah than in Illinois. What will you miss most while you're away?
KL: I think the main two things is really just my family – you always miss them when you go places – and getting to the mountains.
Illinois on SI: What did your family think of Illinois and the environment around the program? Was there anything that sold your parents on the Illini?
KL: I think the coaches communicating with the whole family was the biggest thing, because other recruiters, they were just recruiting me. But Illinois was, like, over the top and talked to my grandpa, my brothers, my sisters. So they really worked to include the whole family and my parents – just like random calls. That was awesome.
Illinois on SI: Did you get a chance to see or try anything in Champaign during your visit? Anything you're looking forward to?
KL: I think the fan base was the biggest thing. When I committed, it was a pretty crazy thing how supportive they were. Within the hour I committed, it was like, my social media was going crazy, and I did not expect that.
Illinois on SI: OK, a couple football questions. You're a dual threat quarterback. Which do you prefer most: passing or running?
KL: Definitely passing. Even if I scramble from the pocket, I'm definitely looking to pass. I'd rather throw a 50-yard ball than run 50 yards and get tired.
Illinois on SI: How about your favorite route to throw?
KL: Corner ball.
Illinois on SI: OK, I'm going to test your Illini history: Do you know Illinois' only No. 1 overall NFL draft pick?
KL: [Pauses.] No, I don't know who that would be.
Illinois on SI: Quarterback Jeff George. Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1990. OK, a little before your time.
KL: [Laughs.]
Illinois on SI: I imagine you were drawn to Illinois and the program for a number of reasons, but was there one that kind of put it over the top for you?
KL: Definitely. The relationships they built, that was a huge thing that influenced my decision. Them reaching out to not just me but my whole family was the biggest. That just means a lot, because me my grandfather are really close, and them just having normal relations with him meant the world to me. So once my parents brought it up about committing, there was no doubt in my mind I wanted to go Illinois, just because of our relationships with Coach B, Coaches Lunney and Art were crazy-good.
Illinois on SI: As someone who has been doing this a long time, it's hard not to feel a little cynical about the recruiting process and the sales tactics some programs use. But a lot of recruits go out of their way to mention the #FamILLy thing or cite it as a big draw for them.
KL: Yeah, and it definitely shows in the building. too. When I visited, there was a different energy in there. Coach B just seems like he's a family man, and just the connection between everyone in there, it was positive and there was a good energy about it.