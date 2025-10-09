How to Watch: No. 17 Illinois Football vs. No. 1 Ohio State in Week 7
Illinois football is on an upswing that folks around the program and fans cautiously hope could be a permanent move into the upper echelon of college football's best. The Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten), ranked No. 17, will get a chance to definitively prove it Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX) against No. 1-ranked Ohio State (5-0, 2-0), which long ago took up residence in one of the sport's penthouse suites. It's a put-up-or-shut-up moment that, after so many years of mediocrity, Illinois should welcome.
How to Watch: No. 17 Illinois at No. 1 Ohio State
Day and time: Saturday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
TV/Stream: FOX
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Fighting Illini Mobile App
SiriusXM 82
SXM App
Odds and ends
lllinois vs. Ohio State all time: 30-69-4
Streak: Ohio State, nine wins in a row
Last meeting: Ohio State 52, Illinois 14, Nov. 18, 2017
By the numbers
Team
PPG
PPG allowed
3rd down success %
3rd down % allowed
Red zone scoring %
Red zone scoring % allowed
TOs
Opposing TOs
Ohio State
37.4
5.0
54.2
20.0
88.0
37.5
0.5
1.7
Illinois
37.0
24.0
38.5
43.4
82.8
88.9
0.8
1.0
The differences above are pretty stark – particularly on defense – but aren't necessarily predictive. Illinois will likely struggle to get its ground game going against Ohio State's punishing defensive front, but Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and quarterback Luke Altmyer seem to have struck on a formula that could help theisr side stay afloat against even the formidable Buckeyes D. The key: Can Illinois' defense make enough plays – it has feasted off fumbles in 2025 – to limit the reps (and thus the danger) of OSU weapons Jeremiah Smith, Julian Sayin and Carnell Tate?
Pick to click
Safety Caleb Downs gets a lot of the pub on Ohio State's defense – and rightfully so – but it's defensive end Caden Curry who creates the initial havoc up front for the Buckeyes. OSU defensive coordinator Matt Patricia likes to move Curry around (including inside on passing downs), so the entire Illinois offensive line will need to step lively. But Priestly, in particular, figures to face him most often. He will need to get his hands on the quick and slippery 260-pounds Curry, maintaining contact and leg drive, and hope that he can be put in enough favorable situations (run plays and help from chip blocks, for example) that neutralize and wear down the Buckeyes' most dangerous lineman.
Illinois on SI preview
The Illini have almost zero room for error in this matchup, and even near-perfect execution may not be enough to pull off the upset over the top-ranked Buckeyes. Ohio State is loaded to the gills, and Illinois – for all its own talent and experience – has had too many holes exposed (especially on defense and the offensive line) this season to instill confidence that it has even a puncher's chance. It wouldn't be remotely the first time these Illini were doubted and then stuck it to their critics. But even though it doesn't make much of a story, David usually gets crushed by Goliath.