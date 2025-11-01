Live Game Thread: Illinois vs. Rutgers Score Updates, Highlights and Analysis
Until exactly a week ago, Illinois (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) had realistic College Football Playoff aspirations, having lost only to the top two teams in college football (Ohio State and Indiana) and taken care of business against all others – including handling a high-scoring USC outfit. But after a moribund loss at Washington, the Illini have had to reorient what they hope to get out of the rest of the 2025 season.
They had better figure it out quickly, because Saturday brings Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) – a seemingly manageable opponent but one that is traditionally sneaky-good for those who fail to take it seriously. The Illini needed last-second heroics to escape Piscataway, New Jersey, last season with a win, and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is not only back for the Scarlet Knights – he has leveled up his game this season.
Learn more details about the game below and follow the action live here. Refresh your browser often to keep up with the latest news, analysis and video updates, plus more from Illinois-Rutgers.
First quarter
10:15: Rutgers pulls off a brilliant special teams play, as a Scarlet Knight gunner pinned a Jakob Anderson punt at the Illinois 1-yard line before diving through the end zone. First-and-99 (so to speak) for the Illini.
10:24: Huzzah! A defensive stop! The Illini force three straight Athan Kaliakmanis incompletions, creating a bit of pressure on third-and-10 to squelch the Scarlet Knights threat at midfield.
12:13: Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and Rutgers come out in the shotgun spread and convert on their first two third-down attempts of the day. Not a great sign for the Illinois D.
Kickoff: It's a sunny, slightly brisk early-November morning at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, and we're most definitely ready for some football.
Illinois vs. Rutgers: What you need to know
How to watch
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
TV/stream: NBC
For more information, get our full How to Watch report here.
Injuries and pregame availability report
Get full analysis of injuries and pregame availability report here.