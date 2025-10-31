Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois Football vs. Rutgers?
Pat Bryant is not walking through that door. If that wasn't the mantra around Memorial Stadium and the Smith Center this week, it was surely the subtext: Illinois had an excellent, magical 2024 season run, but that narrative is very old news. The Illini are a somewhat disappointing 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten) and faltering in ways that look nothing like what they put together a year ago. No one can help them salvage this season but themselves – and it has to start Saturday against Rutgers at Memorial Stadium in Champaign (11 a.m. CT, NBC).
No one is mistaking the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) for Washington, let alone Ohio State or Indiana. But even during last year's Illini fever dream, it took quarterback Luke Altmyer and favorite target Bryant weaving gold together in the final moments to put away a win in Piscataway, New Jersey. Is this Rutgers outfit as dangerous as 2024's? On offense, it just may be – and that makes the Scarlet Knights dangerous enough in this matchup.
So who wins? We asked out crack Illinois on SI staff to sort it all out, and here's how we picked 'em:
Jason Langendorf
Illinois has had fans' emotions on a yo-yo all season, so optimism may be tough in this moment after the Illini spent roughly four quarters walking the dog last week in Seattle. Rutgers is typically a serious opponent even in down years, but too many factors are working in favor of Bret Bielema and his crew for things not to be looking up again in Champaign.
Prediction: Illinois 41, Rutgers 23
Steve Greenberg
The Scarlet Knights are tough-minded and maybe – big “maybe” – bowl-bound for the third year in a row. Will they win six? Only five? What they won’t do is win this one. The Illini’s edge at quarterback with Altmyer will show up. Wouldn’t it be nice if the defense did, too?
Prediction: Illinois 34, Rutgers 20
Jackson Langendorf
Illinois’ College Football Playoff dreams went poof in last week’s loss at Washington. But the Illini still have a lot to play for. A second-straight 10-win season remains in the cards. But given this team’s preseason aspirations, can Bielema and Co. convince them to keep up the fight? This one appears poised to go one of two ways: 1) The Illini come out with their hair on fire and steamroll the Scarlet Knights, or 2) both defenses clock out midway through the first quarter and the offenses combine for 80 in an outing similar to last year’s Purdue matchup. I’m going with the latter – but still an Illinois win.
Prediction: Illinois 45, Rutgers 38
Pranav Hegde
Rutgers is a disciplined, well-rounded team that will test Illinois, but the Illini should respond with urgency after last week’s dissapointment. Expect Bielema’s group to come out sharp and reassert control on both sides of the ball. With bowl eligibility in sight, Illinois can be expected to deliver a balanced performance behind Altmyer and a defense that tightens up late to seal a much-needed win at home.